A 'Next-Level Leisure and Dining Experience'

Soho Mews House, the latest Soho House iteration, is an invite-only "next-level leisure and dining experience." The new Mayfair club reimagines the early days of the Soho House brand. London-based integrators specializing in commercial, workplace, and hospitality AV and IT solutions, Tateside, led the AV integration, strengthening their already long-standing relationship as a trusted technology partner of Soho House across all its sites in the capital.

[Innovation for Integrators]

“We were approached with a design-led brief to install a high-quality audio system to match the high-end interiors of new Mews House,” explained Jack Cornish, technical director at Tateside. “We felt that 1 SOUND was a perfect match for this, so we designed a system based around their custom-finished loudspeakers.” The project comprised audio across the ground, first, and second floors, including the reception area, the Piano Bar, a main dining room, and a live performance space; the ‘Half Moon Bar’. 1 SOUND Custom Shop created wood-stained finish and custom-colored loudspeakers to match the personality of this venue, which “fit the bill when it came to ensuring the elegant interiors remained undisturbed.”

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

In the Piano Bar, which hosts the likes of Jools Holland and Macy Gray, Tateside opted for 1 SOUND’s Cannon C6 loudspeakers and WSUB45s. With their sonic clarity and SPL capability, they proved to be fitting for both acoustic piano and DJ performances. The piano was fitted with DPA microphones, the prestigious brand chosen for crystal-clear pick-up of performances, most fitting to the upscale interiors. To keep things simple, a Skaarhoj motorised fader bank was installed, allowing for basic microphone control without a bulky mixing desk or the need for a sound tech on site. 1 SOUND Cannons were deployed as monitors in a matching wood stain finish for the piano and the DJ booth.

Upstairs in the main dining room, Tateside opted for 1 SOUND’s compact Cannon C4 coaxial loudspeakers and MiniSUB5 subwoofers. Being only 5 inches tall, the MiniSUB5s were installed under the banquette seating. “In the private dining room, MiniSUB5s were positioned above the draped fabric ceilings, allowing us to integrate high-quality audio with a small footprint and minimal visual impact,” continued Cornish.

For the Half Moon Bar, the live entertainment venue, Tateside designed a distributed system using Cannon C6s and WSUB45 wall subs. For extra support during live performances, Tateside implemented Tower Systems, built to match their wood walls in the space. The Tower Systems are comprised of Tower LCC84 and SUB310, which offer the SPL and clarity for live music with a very controlled dispersion pattern. With 20 dB of rear-cancellation on the Tower column, this helped to eliminate the potential noise on stage, given the size of the space. “In the performance space, the loudspeakers are clearly on display, but still integrate nicely thanks to custom finishes,” explains Cornish. “The wood stain matches the joinery, so they naturally look the part.”

Furthermore, thanks to the Q-SYS control backend, the rooms support multiple modes, switching from DJ mode to live performance mode, which includes audio EQ and automatic time alignment shifting. DMX show lighting is tied in through Q-SYS, with comprehensive control via an Apple iPad or simplified switching via Pragma wall panels on each floor.

“For us, this was a real passion project where we were able to implement high-performance, great-looking products, play with custom colors and design something that looks as good as it sounds,” concluded Cornish. “We’re proud to continue to support all Soho House sites across London with our managed services team."