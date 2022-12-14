Sharp/NEC Delivers Stunning Visuals with New dvLED Display Series

Sharp NEC Display Solutions (opens in new tab) launched its next generation of direct-view LED displays, the NEC FC Series. Building off of Sharp/NEC’s FA and FE series, the new dvLED displays feature next generation durability and uses the latest flip chip technology to deliver unmatched contrast and brightness to its digital signage customers across retail, transportation, museums, public spaces and more.

Using the latest COB (flip chip) multicolor LEDs instead of the traditional SMD, the NEC FC series’ durable design enables the screen to withstand damage by being anti-collision, anti-electrostatic, anti-water drop, as well as dustproof. COB technology helps the displays deliver reliable and stunning imaging for demanding environments while significantly minimizing the chances of damage in high-traffic spaces where a number of different scenarios can disrupt video wall performance. The COB flip chip also reduces power consumption and provides an increase in usage time, making it a smart investment for businesses and organizations.

(Image credit: Sharp/NEC)

The FC series provides the most optimal display resolution that can be achieved for close viewing distances and the line-up includes three models (LED-FC0121i, LED-FC015i, LED-FC009i) offering a variety of fine pixel pitches (0.95mm, 1.2mm, and 1.5mm).

The NEC FC series is 20% lighter than its predecessors and includes similar chassis and components as the FA/FE series. Other significant features include its front-serviceable design, which minimizes downtime by providing easy access and quick maintenance. In addition, it comes with hot-swappable pixel cards that can be replaced without turning the display off. This provides familiarity and ease to existing installers, which enables a seamless set up and increases product run times.

As with all of Sharp/NEC’s digital display products, the NEC FC Series is backed by a warranty program and includes full planning and design, installation, and post installation maintenance support.