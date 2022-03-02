Kelly Stackpole Named East Regional Vice President of Sharp Business Systems

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announced that Kelly Stackpole has been appointed as the East regional vice president of Sharp Business Systems (SBS). In this role, Stackpole will be responsible for leading the overall efforts of the East Coast direct sales operations, including driving all regional branches to become centers of excellence. He will report directly to Joe O'Malley, senior vice president, SBS.

"We are excited to have Kelly lead our East region, where we continue to see increased customer demand and opportunities for growth," said O'Malley. "Kelly has a unique skillset in executive leadership, a strong technology focus, and an energetic approach that we know will permeate across our footprint and be of immense value to our customers."

Prior to Sharp, Kelly served as the president of the QBSI-Xerox Northwest Group for nine years. He helped grow QBSI-Xerox during his time as president by leading his team to pursue excellence in technology innovation and integrity, as well as promoting corporate citizenship. Prior to that role, Kelly was the chief financial officer of the Northwest Group, where he led the company's core financial and operations functions in the region.

"My passion has always been to enrich customer and employee lives to help them reach their full potential, while developing and maintaining strong relationships," said Kelly. "Sharp Business Systems' mission and values aligns perfectly with this focus, so I'm excited to bring my experience to the team and help move forward these essential ideals."