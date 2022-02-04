Topics

Sharp Launches New Pro LCD Monitor Series

Sharp's PN-HY 4K Ultra-HD Professional LCD monitor

PN-HS and PN-HY 4K LCD monitors target professional and commercial environments. (Image credit: Sharp)

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), is introducing the PN-HS and PN-HY 4K Ultra-HD Professional LCD monitor series, offering vivid, high-definition signage solutions to showcase lifelike images with outstanding realism. 

Built for commercial and professional environments, the PN-HS and PN-HY professional displays are available in three large sizes: 55-inch class (54 5/8 inches diagonal), 50-inch class (49 1/2 inches diagonal) and 43-inch class (42 1/2 inches diagonal). The PN-HY series provides a brightness of 500 nits, which is 111 percent brighter than its predecessor line, the PN-Y series, and is ideal for indoor retail, apparel and reception areas with bright lighting. Meanwhile, the PN-HS series, which succeeds the PN-R series, is even brighter, boasting a brightness of 700 nits that is ideal for spaces receiving either direct or indirect sunlight, including windows and skylights.

Both professional LCD monitor series provide vivid 4K Ultra-HD to display realistic looking still images and video. They offer flexible installation for 24/7 operations and can be installed in a portrait or landscape orientation, as well as face-up, face-down, tilted-forward, or tilted-backward. Additionally, they come equipped with built-in media players, offering USB connectivity to easily share still images or video without the need for a separate PC.

The PN-HS and PN-HY 4K Ultra-HD Professional LCD Monitor Series will ship in early 2022.

