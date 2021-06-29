SCN and AVIXA Launch InfoComm Sneak Peek Virtual Event

At the all-new InfoComm Sneak Peek virtual event—to be held on Thurs., Sept. 23—Systems Contractor News (SCN) and AVIXA will give the AV industry an inside look at InfoComm 2021 , which is being held Oct. 23-29 in Orlando, FL.

During the single-day virtual event, attendees will get previews of InfoComm education sessions on topics like digital signage trends, emerging audio solutions, and classrooms of the future. The event will also feature sneak peeks from manufacturers on new products they’ll be launching at InfoComm, in addition to virtual networking opportunities.

“The AVIXA team is excited to welcome the AV community back to connecting in-person at InfoComm 2021 this October in Orlando,” said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, senior vice president of expositions and events, AVIXA. “The InfoComm Sneak Peek virtual event will pull back the curtain to reveal new and cutting-edge solutions and technologies and give a glimpse of what the industry can expect to experience at the big show.”

“By partaking in InfoComm Sneak Peek, attendees can learn more about major new product releases from top-level manufacturers, arming themselves with information ahead of time to help plan out their show floor strategy and make the most effective use of their time on-site in Orlando,” added Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. “In addition, they’ll receive an exclusive look at InfoComm 2021 content to help them decide which classes they won’t want to miss at the in-person show.”

InfoComm Sneak Peek is free to attend for qualified integrators, consultants, content creators, technology managers, and the like.

To register or learn more, visit www.infocommsneakpeek.com . For sponsorship opportunities, contact Adam Goldstein at adam.goldstein@futurenet.com.

InfoComm is giving our readers a free Exhibit Hall pass to the show! Use VIP Code "FUTURE" to redeem your free pass. Click here to register.

For the latest show updates, visit our InfoComm 2021 hub.