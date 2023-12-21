SAVE to Host Sustainability Session at ISE 2024 European/Latin American AV Summit

Sustainability in AV (SAVe) will host a sustainability session at ISE for the inaugural European/Latin American AV Summit (ELAS). ELAS 2024 is set to be a vital platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and developing new business opportunities between Europe and Latin America in the AV and digital industries. Government representatives, industry leaders, and AV professionals are invited to be a part of this significant event.

“ELAS 2024 represents the epitome of cross-continental collaboration, offering a unique platform for technology pioneers from Europe and Latin America to exchange ideas and foster innovative partnerships," Integrated Systems Events managing director, Mike Blackman, said. "We are proud to host key speakers to address the inaugural summit, including Jaume Collboni, Mayor of Barcelona and Javi López, co-president of the Euro-Latin American Parliamentary Assembly.”

ELAS, supported by ACCIO-Catalonia Trade & Investment, promises to unite government representatives, thought leaders, and industry giants to foster understanding, strengthen connections, and ignite innovation across continents. The conference program will explore multi-country initiatives such as the EU-LAC Global Gateway investment agenda. It will identify new business opportunities and share best practices on topics such as regulation and content creation in the AV and digital industries. It will also include current topics like AI, talent development and sustainability.

[SAVe the Date: The SAVe 2024 Global Conference for Sustainability in AV]

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, SAVe will host the session, “The Sustainable Development Goals and the AV Industry.” Panelists for this presentation will include Christina De Bono, founder and president of SAVe; Juan Carlos Medina, SAVe Ambassador for Mexico and CEO of Guadalajara-based Viewhaus AV; Juan Carlos Gutierrez, SAVe Ambassador for Colombia and founder / CEO of Bogota-based Integración AV; and Cristiano Masso, SAVe ambassador for Brazil and partner at São Paulo-based Discabos Group.

Session topics at ELAS 2024 will include an overview of the AV market and AV industry trends in Latin America and the rest of the world; the EU-LAC (European Union-Latin America and the Caribbean) Foundation and its projects; and the EU-LAC Global Gateway Investment Agenda (GGIA). Attendees will get insights on inter-country initiatives, the use and regulation of Artificial Intelligence as a development opportunity, and how talent development can drive the competitiveness of the AV sector. Also on the agenda will be subjects such as sustainability and industry innovations.