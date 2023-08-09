ISE Commemorates 20 Years of Pro AV and Systems Integration Excellence

Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) will be celebrating its 20th birthday at ISE 2024 in Barcelona, which takes place Jan. 30-Feb. 2. Since its inception in Geneva in 2004, ISE has grown into an industry-defining event, bringing together professionals, innovators, and thought leaders from around the world.

The journey from its humble beginnings to becoming the definitive event in the pro AV and integrated systems industry has been a remarkable story of year-on-year growth. During this time, ISE has served as a catalyst for groundbreaking technological advances, fostered meaningful connections and dialogue, and propelled the systems integration industry to new heights.

ISE 2024 promises to be another highlight in the history of the event. All valued participants and partners are invited to join ISE in commemorating this historic milestone for the show. Renowned for its rich cultural heritage, stunning architecture, and innovative spirit, Barcelona will serve as an ideal backdrop for the next phase of innovation and growth in the pro AV and integrated systems realm.

"Over the last 20 years, ISE has been at the forefront of audiovisual innovation, industry trends, and global collaboration," said Mike Blackman, managing director, Integrated Systems Events. "Our new branding, which we introduce today, reflects not only the evolution of our event but also our commitment to continuously push boundaries and shape the future of the industry. As we step into this significant milestone of 20 years of ISE, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our community for its unwavering support, trust, and contributions that have been pivotal to the success of ISE. Together, we will continue to shape the future of pro AV and systems integration."

With the largest-ever show floor set across 65,000 square meters, and with already more than 115 new exhibitors confirmed, ISE 2024 will offer a dynamic platform for manufacturers, integrators, distributors, end-users, and industry enthusiasts to engage in a comprehensive showcase of cutting-edge products, solutions, and thought leadership. Attendees can look forward to immersive demonstrations, insightful panel discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities. Stay tuned for upcoming information about celebrations, features and news about ISE 2024, where innovation knows no bounds, and new possibilities await.