‘Your Destination for Innovation’—ISE 2024 Is THE Spot for Systems Integrators

Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) will return to Barcelona (Jan. 30–Feb. 2, 2024) looking to raise the bar once again for the Pro AV and systems integration sectors.

(Image credit: ISE)

"Without a doubt, ISE is ‘Your Destination for Innovation’, and we will prove that this is not just a claim," said Mike Blackman, managing director, Integrated Systems Events, and 2023 SCN Hall of Famer. "With more than 1200 confirmed exhibitors and the biggest ever show floor space, attendees will have plenty of opportunities to discover groundbreaking innovations at ISE 2024. In addition, our comprehensive content program gives a platform to more than 100 of the industry's most innovative representatives. And don't miss our keynotes. These creative minds will impressively demonstrate how AV is shaping our daily lives."

ALL THINGS ISE 2024:

Key Highlights for ISE 2024 Include:

Seven Extended Technology Zones: ISE 2024 offers a broad spectrum of the most innovative companies that cater to every interest. From Audio, Content Production and Distribution, Digital Signage and DooH to Lighting and Staging, Multi-Technology, Residential and Smart Building, Unified Communications and Education Technology—everything is under one roof. ISE has grown once again and will now also fill Halls 1 and 4 at Fira Barcelona Gran Vía. Hall 1 becomes the new home for Lighting and Staging, while Hall 4 provides a new location for Content Production and Distribution while also allowing the Multi-Technology and Lighting and Staging Zones to be extended.

ISE 2024 offers a broad spectrum of the most innovative companies that cater to every interest. From Audio, Content Production and Distribution, Digital Signage and DooH to Lighting and Staging, Multi-Technology, Residential and Smart Building, Unified Communications and Education Technology—everything is under one roof. ISE has grown once again and will now also fill Halls 1 and 4 at Fira Barcelona Gran Vía. Hall 1 becomes the new home for Lighting and Staging, while Hall 4 provides a new location for Content Production and Distribution while also allowing the Multi-Technology and Lighting and Staging Zones to be extended. Congress Square and the Discovery Zone: This year’s significantly expanded Discovery Zone in Congress Square is a must-visit. More than 70 companies new to ISE since 2022 will be showcasing their groundbreaking innovations, ensuring that you encounter new and unexpected solutions that can revolutionize your projects. The Catalonia Pavilion in Congress Square hosts local businesses active in the AV industry as well as highlighting business growth opportunities. It is also the location of the ISE Open Innovation Challenge, hosted for the third year running by ACCIÓ (the Catalonia Trade and Investment Agency) and Enterprise Europe Network. The Challenge is a hybrid matchmaking service that connects technology providers with Catalan corporations looking to purchase solutions. Also located in Congress Square is the Barcelona City Council who will host local start-ups as well as the Catalan Audiovisual Cluster.

This year’s significantly expanded Discovery Zone in Congress Square is a must-visit. More than 70 companies new to ISE since 2022 will be showcasing their groundbreaking innovations, ensuring that you encounter new and unexpected solutions that can revolutionize your projects. The Catalonia Pavilion in Congress Square hosts local businesses active in the AV industry as well as highlighting business growth opportunities. It is also the location of the ISE Open Innovation Challenge, hosted for the third year running by ACCIÓ (the Catalonia Trade and Investment Agency) and Enterprise Europe Network. The Challenge is a hybrid matchmaking service that connects technology providers with Catalan corporations looking to purchase solutions. Also located in Congress Square is the Barcelona City Council who will host local start-ups as well as the Catalan Audiovisual Cluster. NEW for ISE 2024: Plug and Play, an innovation platform that connects startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies will host a four-day program. Morning sessions at the Plug and Play Stage will kick off with keynotes and panel sessions on innovation topics, while the afternoons will be all about startups. Forward-thinking companies, at the forefront of innovation, will get the opportunity to showcase their solutions on stage and make pitches to investors. Located in Congress Square the Plug and Play Stage will be a chance to see the future in action.

Plug and Play, an innovation platform that connects startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies will host a four-day program. Morning sessions at the Plug and Play Stage will kick off with keynotes and panel sessions on innovation topics, while the afternoons will be all about startups. Forward-thinking companies, at the forefront of innovation, will get the opportunity to showcase their solutions on stage and make pitches to investors. Located in Congress Square the Plug and Play Stage will be a chance to see the future in action. ISE Content Program: With nine specialist conferences taking place during the show, visitors can learn from the most innovative minds in the industry, enjoying a host of immersive demonstrations, inspiring panel discussions and workshops. There will also be free-to-attend sessions taking place throughout the day at ISE, running concurrently with the conferences. ISE’s innovative approach extends this year to the deployment of a real-time, AI powered translation and transcription service provided by KUDO for the conferences, ensuring that the content is available to the widest possible audience. Visit the ISE Conferences website to learn more about this year’s comprehensive program https://www.iseurope.org/ise-2024-conference-programme.

With nine specialist conferences taking place during the show, visitors can learn from the most innovative minds in the industry, enjoying a host of immersive demonstrations, inspiring panel discussions and workshops. There will also be free-to-attend sessions taking place throughout the day at ISE, running concurrently with the conferences. ISE’s innovative approach extends this year to the deployment of a real-time, AI powered translation and transcription service provided by KUDO for the conferences, ensuring that the content is available to the widest possible audience. Visit the ISE Conferences website to learn more about this year’s comprehensive program https://www.iseurope.org/ise-2024-conference-programme. ISE Tech Tours: Witness AV in Action throughout Barcelona. Get ready to meet the most innovative companies in Barcelona at the ISE 2024 Tech Tours. Collaborating with the Catalan Audiovisual Cluster, these tours provide a unique opportunity to witness cutting-edge technologies from the ISE show floor in action. The program for 2024 has been expanded to offer even more exciting experiences this year. While the official tour slots are limited, many venues are open to the public during ISE 2024 in Barcelona. Don't miss the chance to witness technology at its finest, directly from the heart of Barcelona's innovation scene. Learn more about the ISE 2024 Tech Tours and register at https://www.iseurope.org/tech-tours.

Registration for ISE 2024 is now open. Visit www.iseurope.org to secure a space and sign up for updates.