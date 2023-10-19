SAVe the Date: The SAVe 2024 Global Conference for Sustainability in AV

Sustainability in AV (SAVe) is set to host the inaugural SAVe 2024 Global Conference for Sustainability in AV in Los Angeles at UCLA Luskin Conference Center March 14-15, 2024.

SAVe 2024 will provide educational forums, workshops, and planning sessions over the course of a day and a half. Stakeholders from across the globe will gather to meet, learn from and share ideas on how to make substantial progress in areas related to responsible waste management, life cycle carbon emission reduction, and reduced energy usage.

Reflecting the importance of building an organization capable of advancing meaningful change, the theme of SAVe’s inaugural conference is A Call for Leaders.

“Across our industry, there is a tremendous amount of interest in taking action to achieve a sustainable future,” said Christina De Bono, SAVe founder and president. “A principal objective of SAVe 2024 is to tap that energy and channel it into a concerted movement. People are the most powerful resource for change and SAVe 2024 is a clarion call for members of our industry to take up the challenge before us.”

The organization seeks volunteers in multiple areas, from education, program development and sponsorship, to SAVe Ambassadorships, which are board-level commitments to represent SAVe in countries and regions across the world.

Best practices will be shared on reuse, reduction, recycling and proper disposal of AV equipment at the end of its useful life. The SAVe leadership team will also be conducting SAVe Certification workshops that result in the development of an actionable sustainability program and official SAVe Certification.

“This conference is a huge step for the AV industry in ensuring a better future for us all,” said Joe Way, executive director, digital spaces, UCLA Information Technology Services, and founder and chair of HETMA. “HETMA is proud to have been an early supporter of SAVe and recognizes the importance of what we in higher education do at scale. Programs, like SAVe a Second Life and the SAVe certification, are essential to the long-term success of our campus communities. Personally, I’m honored to host the inaugural conference here at UCLA, and look forward to my institution, which values sustainability so highly, being a leader in both the AV industry and higher ed AV.”