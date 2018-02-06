RTI Acquires Miravue Video-Over-IP Product Line

RTI has acquired the Miravue video-over-IP distribution solution from the company of the same name. Miravue is a VIP-1 video-over-IP system for scalable AV distribution over Ethernet, coax cable, and wireless networking.
- The VIP-1 acts as a transmitter, receiver, network switch, and wireless access point, dramatically lowering AV distribution costs by reducing cabling and installation time. The unit supports HDMI/HDCP 1.x and 2.x video sources with ultra-low latency. In addition, non-HDMI sources such as mobile devices, network video streams from IP cameras, and network-attached storage may be viewed without the need for additional equipment. The VIP-1’s built-in scaler matches the displays’ maximum resolution, while automatically providing stereo downmixing and lip-sync adjustment.
- Appropriate for new and retrofit installations, the VIP-1 delivers high-quality HD video over Ethernet, coax cable, and wireless networking. Due to its low bandwidth usage, it does not require any specialized networking gear, instead needing only an unmanaged network switch for Ethernet installations. The video over IP system also acts as an extension of the RTI control ecosystem. When combined with an XP processor, it is capable of delivering IR and two-way RS-232 control to connected devices, allowing users to control them with the RTI interface of their choice.
- “Acquiring the Miravue video-over-IP solution is a key step toward our goal of providing integrators with everything they need to automate any environment,” said Ed McConaghay, CEO of RTI. “We will continue to use the Miravue name for our expanding line of video-over-IP products.”
- “We are thrilled that RTI has become the home of our Miravue video-over-IP system,” said Robert Bishop, CEO at Miravue. “Both companies have long histories of developing innovative and forward-thinking solutions, and bringing our products together into one control and automation ecosystem will deliver an incredible amount of power and flexibility for dealers.”