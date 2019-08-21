Ricoh Partners With Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to Empower Digital Workplace Transformation

Ricoh has partnered with one of Canada’s preeminent sport and entertainment organizations, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. (MLSE). This partnership is centered on MLSE’s digital workplace transformation and tasks Ricoh with empowering its move from a traditional work environment to one that is more focused on people and collaboration. It is designed to enable and enhance individual workstyles and use space more efficiently, while implementing workflow and other software advancements to help ensure confidential information is kept secure.

End-to-end security is important to MLSE, as it ingests a wide array of fan data it must both protect and intelligently manage. To address this, it is onboarding new print and scan workflows, powered by a specially tailored implementation of a variety of Ricoh portfolio technologies, including PaperCutMF and RICOH GlobalScan NX. Under the new system, workers will be able to simply walk up to a device, scan their employee ID, and immediately jump into a personalized user experience, where they can scan to and print from a variety of devices and destinations, including cloud storage, email, and a workflow-focused content management system (CMS).

Additionally, MLSE plans to significantly reduce the number of desks in the office, encouraging mobile and remote work, and hot desking on days employees come into the office. Meeting rooms will be equipped with interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs) that make in-person and remote collaboration equally effective. Their ability to connect with various devices for intuitive participation and information sharing will be crucial as MLSE moves to embrace diverse workstyles.

[Ricoh Rethinks Customer Experience With Smooth Collaboration Service]

“As the parent company of seven professional sports teams, MLSE understands the importance of teamwork better than anyone,” said Glenn Laverty, president and chief executive officer, Ricoh Canada, and senior vice president, strategy office, Ricoh North America. “They know how crucial it is for team members to be on the same page, whether that’s in a meeting with participants scattered around the world or printing a spreadsheet from across the room. We are proud to be MLSE’s first choice for empowering that teamwork, and for guiding them through their workplace transformation.”

“With a large and fast-paced operation, we knew we had to give our employees the right tools to collaborate seamlessly, in and out of the office,” said Humza Teherany, chief technology and digital officer, MLSE. “While some vendors offered to help our users adapt to their technology, Ricoh was willing to partner with us and make their technology more adaptive to our users, developing a plan that would fit our needs.”

In addition to supporting MLSE’s world of work, Ricoh expanded its relationship to support the teams on the ice, on the court, and on the field. As a result, fans can expect to see Ricoh signage rink-side at Maple Leafs games, above the court when the Raptors play, and at other MLSE properties.