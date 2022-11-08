Registration is Open for 2023 NAB Show

Registration is now open (opens in new tab) for the 2023 NAB Show, taking place April 15-19, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Marking NAB Show's 100th anniversary, the convention will celebrate the event's rich history and pivotal role in preparing content professionals to meet the challenges of the future.

NAB Show is the preeminent convention featuring the technology and visionaries driving the evolution of broadcast, media and entertainment. With extensive global reach and hundreds of exhibitors representing major industry brands and leading-edge companies, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions to transform digital storytelling and create superior audio and video experiences.

"As we mark our centennial, we also celebrate the possibilities ahead and the incredible power of NAB Show in shaping the next generation of media and entertainment." said Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. "We look forward to delivering an exceptional experience for our community in this milestone year and into the future."

Organized around three areas representing key stages in the content lifecycle—Create, Connect, and Capitalize—NAB Show provides comprehensive hands-on learning, discovery and networking experiences that support collaboration. A fourth area, Intelligent Content, examines the impact of data, AI, and automation on all aspects of the content lifecycle.

NAB Show also honors the accomplishments of leading visionaries and industry icons. Specialized conference programs and workshops include the Devoncroft Executive Summit, Post|Production World, Streaming Summit, and NAB Show Conference, featuring the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology (BEIT) conference and Focus on Leadership Speaker Series, among others.

Notably, the deadline for submission of speaker and panel proposals, as well as technical papers for the BEIT conference, has been extended to November 18, 2022. Proposal may be submitted online by accessing the NAB Show general Call for Speakers. For details about the 2023 BEIT conference, visit the BEIT Call for Papers and Panels portal.