QSC Opens New SAARC Headquarters in Bengaluru, India

QSC has opened its new SAARC headquarters in Bengaluru, India. The new office is 9,270 sq. ft., and serves as a business development, management, and support hub for QSC Systems, Live Sound, and Cinema businesses in the region. It also serves as a dedicated training and demonstration area and includes a 13,760 sq. ft. terrace space for customer events.

“Over the last few years, QSC has been dedicated to growing its international presence, and this new entity is a crucial piece of that strategy,” said Markus Winkler, SVP, EMEA South Asia, and managing director QSC EMEA GmbH. “As we continue to experience tremendous growth in SAARC year-over-year in all our business units, this dedicated facility will allows us to accelerate our growth trajectory in the coming years.”

“Our business partners in SAARC have been instrumental in our success and will continue to be our main focus as we work together to develop new opportunities in all vertical markets,” added Rajesh Mittal, managing director, QSC India and SAARC. “The ability to offer in-region support resources in addition to our comprehensive solutions portfolio allows us to better equip our partners with the right tools to grow their business and deepen customer relationships. In addition, we can give customers a first-hand experience of QSC solutions, as well as local training, including the Q-SYS Architect training program, enabling our customers and partners to understand the QSC difference.”