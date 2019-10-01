QSC Acquires Attero Tech

QSC acquired Attero Tech on Sept. 30, 2019. This combines the rapidly growing portfolio of the Q-SYS audio, video and control (AV&C) Ecosystem with Attero Tech's catalog of networked AV endpoints and I/O peripherals. QSC says it will also boost the company's development capabilities with Attero Tech's Fort Wayne-based engineering staff joining the QSC team.

"This acquisition is a natural next step for our organizations given our long relationship, highly-compatible portfolios, and the exceptional shared values and company cooperation that have developed over the last several years," said Jatan Shah, chief operating and technology officer, QSC. "Both QSC and Attero Tech were early adopters of network audio transport technology, including CobraNet, Dante, and AES67. In addition, when QSC expanded the control capabilities of the Q-SYS Ecosystem in 2017, it allowed Attero Tech to become the first manufacturer partner to independently develop Q-SYS Control integration plugins, and has since developed 20 plugins for their portfolio of I/O devices."

"Attero Tech has grown to become the premier provider of innovative, cost-effective audio networking I/O endpoints and AV connectivity solutions," added Rus Sundholm, president, Attero Tech. "Our catalog of products have a well-earned reputation as highly robust, innovative products within the AV industry. We are excited and confident for the future of our combined organization."

Joe Pham, president and CEO, QSC, concluded, "This is such an exciting time for QSC and I am thrilled to welcome the Attero Tech team to the QSC family. We look forward to executing an integration strategy that prioritizes the needs of our customers, incorporating Attero Tech into QSC sales, support, service, marketing, and training for our channel, while always striving to ensure and maintain a positive experience for our customers."