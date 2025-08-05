StellarIQ Invests $12 Million in D-Tools

D-Tools has secured a $12 million Series C investment through StellarIQ, with continued support from Greybull Stewardship, D-Tools’ majority investor. The new funding supports D-Tools' mission to become the de facto end-to-end software solution for electronic systems contractors and reinforces Greybull’s long-term commitment to the company.

StellarIQ was launched in July, founded by John Heyman and his long-time business partner, Alon Goren. With Heyman as CEO and Goren as chairman and CTO, the pair led Radiant Systems from startup to IPO and its eventual sale to NCR Corporation for $1.3 billion in 2011.

John Heyman (Image credit: StellarIQ)

As the parent company of AnswerRocket and Max AI, StellarIQ has proprietary AI technologies that are already in production with Fortune 500 companies, helping companies drive better growth and profitability while enhancing service levels. Beyond the capital investment, D-Tools will benefit from that AI technology by enhancing its product suites. It will also power expanded growth of D-Tools’ Industry Information & Insights (I3) initiative, providing market intelligence, benchmarking, and analytics that connect the entire systems integration ecosystem, from integrators and buying groups to manufacturers and distributors.

“D-Tools has long served as the backbone for system integrators managing complex projects and businesses,” said Heyman. “Our investment of capital and technology will propel D-Tools even further, creating a connected platform that empowers every employee and unites stakeholders across the industry through advanced analytics and reporting. I’m confident D-Tools will continue to lead and define the future of this space.”

Randy Stearns (Image credit: D-Tools)

“Our continued investment in D-Tools reflects our strong conviction in its mission, leadership, and sustained market opportunity,” added Mason Myers, CEO and founder of Greybull Stewardship. “As long-term partners, we’re proud to support this next chapter, as D-Tools scales its technology, expands its reach, and further empowers and equips companies across the industry.”

“This investment allows us to fully realize our mission—to empower system integrators with purpose-built tools, actionable insights, and AI technologies that simplify complexity and drive growth,” said Randy Stearns, CEO of D-Tools. “With StellarIQ’s strategic involvement and Greybull’s ongoing support, we are accelerating our product roadmap and expanding our vision to serve the entire industry value chain.”