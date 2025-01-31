Pro AV Around the Globe: Kramer Brings Five-Star Experiences to Hotel and Spa

Fabryka Wełny Hotel & Spa, located just outside Łódź, Poland, selected Kramer's signal management solutions in a complete AV overhaul to elevate guest experiences. The hotel sought an intuitive and future-proof control system to bring seamless connectivity, control management, and collaborative capabilities to all nine conference rooms, a ballroom, a wedding hall, and a philharmonic hall.

Working with Warsaw-based AV distributor and integration specialist, Modulit Solutions Polska, Kramer was the partner of choice to ensure the hotel owners' ambitions were achieved and on time.

“Key requirements for the project, included a solution for transmitting an AV signal from one room to the conference rooms and the philharmonic hall, regardless of the distance or when the signal needs to be duplicated, driven, or reformatted.," Joseph Bouaniche, regional sales manager for Kramer, commented. "The conference rooms also required a collaboration system that would be intuitive to use for end users.”

[AVoIP: Beyond the Buzzword]

Kramer’s scalable and flexible KC-BRAINware-25 control platform was selected to enable the hotel’s IT team to effortlessly execute all room control actions straight from a computer. Additionally, Kramer’s KDS-7 AVoIP Encoder—an advanced transmitter for streaming 4K video signals via Ethernet—was selected to bring seamless collaboration and capabilities between devices in conferencing rooms.

Alongside this system, Kramer’s enterprise-class, cloud-based platform, Kramer Control was implemented, providing IT/AV managers with an easy way to control, monitor and support all AV systems, infrastructures and any third-party devices connected inside conference rooms and event areas. It also allows control of the presentation and the projection screen and even allows set automation: at the push of a button, the window blinds lower, the projection screen comes down, the lighting scene changes, and the projector starts up, ready to take a cue from the user’s device.

(Image credit: Kramer)

“Due to the existing conditions of multiple rooms, the possibility of quick connection and splitting, and the client’s expectations (automation and simple operation), we decided to implement the most optimal solution for AV content management, i.e. Kramer’s AVoIP technology," Łukasz Trojanowski of Modulit Solutions Polska explained. "AVoIP also means flexibility in the event of future changes, especially when it comes to adding more terminals, whether they are signal sources or displays.”

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

[A True AV Team Effort]

After implementation, the hotel’s AVoIP system took full advantage of Kramer’s technology by allowing simple point-to-point AV transmission (from one transmitter to one receiver), as well as one-to-many or one-to-all.

“The combination of Kramer’s AVoIP, Kramer Control, and Kramer VIA with other AV system components is easy to integrate and implement.”, explained Trojanowski. “Both users and venue staff appreciate the automation running in the background and the ability to simply change system settings from the touch panel. An addition that has also received excellent feedback is Kramer’s VIA, allowing a user who wants to show something on the big screen to connect wirelessly to the display system, a projector or screen. Whether from an iPhone, Android, Windows laptop, or MacBook, it simply works.

“A successful project is one where all parties are happy. Fabryka Wełny in Łódź is exactly such a project.”