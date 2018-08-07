NanoLumens Debuts AIA Course on LED Display Canvases for Airports

The modern travel experience is changing, and airports in particular have been embracing this change with cutting-edge audiovisual technology to transform the passenger experience. To help airport architects and designers stay ahead of the curve, NanoLumens has developed a new certified course to be offered through the American Institute of Architects’ Continuing Education System.

According to Dan Rossborough, NanoLumens director of special projects, NanoLumens wants to help airport architects implement effective LED display technology into their designs. “Large-format direct-view LED displays are applicable for the various stakeholders doing business inside today’s airports worldwide; from DOOH advertisers, to concessionaires, airlines, and the airports themselves, so it is our responsibility to provide useful information and training to the architects and designers who shape these spaces.”

The course, titled LED Display Canvases for Airport Wayfinding, Information Displays, Place-Making, Art and Entertainment (AIA Course NL-103-2018 CEU 1 HR Credit), is now available for registration and will present to participants examples of various digital signage applications, ranging from simple FIDS, BIDS, RIDS displays, to iconic large-format public art and sculptural installations. These examples will be shown in the context of how they are initiated and funded, designed into the new or existing structure, installation requirements, support requirements, and more.



Participants will also learn infrastructure impact and requirements for successful LED display design and integration, including the use of sustainable materials and efficient electronic systems; unique structural and materials breakdown of bespoke visualization systems; key design drivers for large-scale airport projects (Sustainability, Smart Airport Initiatives, Public Art, etc.); and differentiators in products and business models in the large-format visualization industry.



To schedule an in-person training, interested parties can contact NanoLumens directly through a submission form.