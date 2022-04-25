Martin by HARMAN Professional Debuts Next-Generation Compact Fixtures

HARMAN Professional Solutions, a global leader in audio, video, lighting, and control, introduced the Martin ERA 150 Wash moving-head and Martin ELP PAR static LED wash.

These next-generation fixtures produce class-leading lumen output with high-intensity zoom, full-gamut color calibration and smart rigging and control functions, making them versatile workhorse lighting solutions for rentals, installs and touring.

“We built the ERA 150 Wash and ELP PAR to significantly raise the brightness bar in the compact class, producing up to twice the lumen output of their predecessors,” said Mark Mercer-Buss, Martin product manager, entertainment lighting. “Adding new features such as full-gamut color calibration, enhanced optics for narrow beam projection, and a wide uniform wash field finally offers lighting designers toolkits previously only found in larger-format fixtures.”

Brightness That Goes the Distance

The Martin ERA 150 Wash, the successor to the iconic Martin RUSH MH 6 moving-head LED, delivers a stunning 3,900 lumens—twice the brightness of its predecessor—thanks to its newly engineered 7 x 40W RGBW light engine and optical system. It’s ideal for covering larger stages that require long throw distances.

The ELP PAR, a successor to the best-selling RUSH PAR 2 static LED outputs 3,500 lumens, twice the output of the previous model, thanks to the same powerful new light engine and optical system.

Full-Gamut Color Calibration

The ERA 150 Wash and ELP PAR feature full-gamut color-calibration systems, which allow consistent color reproduction from fixture to fixture and support a dedicated color temperature control channel for adjusting the color space from the desired color temperature.

High-Intensity Zoom for Washes and Beams

With a wide zoom range of 4.2–58 degrees, the ERA 150 Wash and ELP PAR excel at producing broad washes and high-intensity mid-air effects.

Smart Setup Features

Streamline setup with the ELP PAR’s smart rigging and control features, including omega-bracket-connectivity and clear angle-projection indicators that allow for quick and repeatable installation. With the push of a button, the fixture temporarily switches to full-power/open-white/adjustable-zoom settings to instantly confirm projection and focus.

An All-Weather Option

The ELP PAR IP variant (available later this year) is IP65 rated for outdoor use, providing protection from water and dust. And its sealed design supports fewer maintenance cycles.

Ultra-Quiet Operation

Both lights feature a low-noise Theatre mode, which operates at a whisper-quiet 33 dB.

Tour Ready

Fixtures are ready for the road, thanks to their tough, lightweight yet durable design that has been verified through Martin’s extensive test program.