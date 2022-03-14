How AMX by Harman Brings a Barton Park Community Center Together

To provide a streamlined technology platform that supports business activities and community events alike, Intermark Sistemi recently outfitted Barton Park Green Business Center with a complete AMX by Harman networked AV solution.

Located in the central Italian city of Perugia, Barton Park is a multi-use community space built by Barton Group to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The park is open to the public, welcoming anyone to immerse themselves in nature, meet friends and attend events in its 2,000-seat theater. Thanks to its beautiful views, welcoming accessibility and free Wi-Fi, the park is a popular hangout for local families, workers, and students.

Inside Barton Park is the Green Business Center, the new headquarters of Barton Group. The state-of-the-art facility is used by staff members and visitors to organize meetings, training courses, workshops, and conferences. In order to ensure successful events and operations, the Green Business Center required a state-of-the-art networked AV system to support seamless and effortless control over the meeting room technology. To achieve this, Barton Group hired Intermark Sistemi to outfit the facility with a complete AMX by Harman networked AV solution.

(Image credit: AMX by Harman)

“The AV technology at Green Business Center needed to be reliable and discreet,” said Mario Canala, IT manager of the Barton Group. “The many rooms required networked AV systems, and the equipment itself needed to blend into its surroundings aesthetically and unobtrusively. The AMX solutions supplied by Intermark Sistemi hit all these marks and more.”

The meeting rooms in the Green Business Center can be reconfigured and combined to create many small meeting spaces and one large main hall. These rooms were originally conceived to be used exclusively by Barton Park staff but have since been opened up for use by guests and visitors. AMX solutions play a crucial role in ensuring that the meeting room technology is robust and easy to use by staff and guests alike.

(Image credit: AMX by Harman)

For maximum flexibility, Intermark Sistemi chose to center the AV design on the AMX Enova DVX Presentation Switcher. The Enova DVX platform enables staff members and guests to manage all audio, video, and control devices in a wide range of configurations. To ensure seamless integration, the installation team included AMX SVSI Series AVoIP solutions to create a versatile networked AV system with high-quality video conferencing, immediate transmission and scalable operation. Finally, Intermark Sistemi proposed AMX Touch Panel devices to give staff and visitors intuitive control over the various aspects of the meeting room technology.

“The most important aspects of the system design were flexibility and scalability without increasing cost,” said Devid Dantone, internal sales and project manager for Intermark Sistemi. “The DVX solutions provide complete control over all technological aspects in each room, while the SVSI solutions make it easy to combine and switch rooms and sources for multifaceted events.”