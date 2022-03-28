HARMAN Professional Solutions Modernize the Fan Experience at 'The Big Crown'

To outfit the Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium with the latest in sound system technology, TechData PS selected and installed a range of dynamic HARMAN Professional audio solutions.

Built to host the 2002 FIFA World Cup, the Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium is a 43,544-seat venue at the heart of the Ulsan Sports Park. With three stories and two basement floors, the stadium features a roof covering 87% of the four-sided stands supported by steel trusses designed to emulate the whale skeleton found in the hemisphere petroglyphs at Daegok-ri, Ulju. Additional pillars allude to the Silla Gold Crown, which inspired the stadium’s nickname, “Big Crown.”

(Image credit: Harman Professional Solutions )

A spokesperson for TechData PS reported that the client requested a comprehensive revamp of the stadium’s 20-year-old audio system, but the venue’s unique structure left the installation team with limited placement options. To meet these challenges, the installation team selected versatile and intuitive JBL Professional, Crown, BSS and Soundcraft audio solutions for clear output and even coverage across every seat in the stadium.

[Janesville Steps Up Pedestrian Bridges with HARMAN Lighting, Audio Solutions]

The installation team implemented JBL VTX A8 line array loudspeakers as the system’s primary solution thanks to its innovative auto-locking rigging mechanism and comprehensive set of mounting accessories for numerous placement options. Additionally, the IP55-rated JBL AWC129 and VLA-C2100 durable loudspeakers reinforce the sound and coverage for the first floor and upper levels, respectively. Crown DCi 4|1250N and DCi 4|1250DA amplifiers offer efficient power for the second and third floors while the DCi 2|600N and DCi 4|600N models do the same for the ground floor.

For the central control area, Soundcraft Vi2000 audio mixers with Vi Stageboxes and a JBL 308P MKII monitor, powered by a Crown I-Tech 4x3500HD amplifier, offer intuitive controls and mixing tools for consistent, studio-quality sound. Finally, BSS BLU-100 and BLU-DAN signal processors ensure low-latency and responsive audio throughout the entire stadium.

[Harman Pro Solutions Get the Outdoor Party Started at Australia's Cali Beach Club]

(Image credit: HARMAN Professional Studios)

A spokesperson for the Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium said that after the much-needed audio system renewal, the stadium has now achieved the best sound quality among the ten World Cup stadiums in Korea and is now one of the superior stadiums in the world. Given the stadium’s historical significance as the center of the 2002 World Cup, it is the pride of the Ulsan Facilities Corporation and will continue to thrive thanks to this installation. They also thanked TechData PS and HARMAN for their efforts and dedication to the project.

[Popular Thailand Stadium Enhances Audience Experience with Harman Audio Solution]

"Apart from delivering world-class performance, the new audio setup at Munsu Football Stadium had to meet great standards of reliability, durability and safety," said Amar Subash, director of channel management and audio solutions at HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. "We would like to thank our partner TechData PS for delivering on all those fronts, meeting the unique demands of the space so articulately and creating an immersive space for the audience and visitors of the stadium.”