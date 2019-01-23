Listen Technologies Names Chief Product Officer

Listen Technologies has promoted Doug Taylor to the role of chief product officer (CPO), a new position that builds on Taylor’s experience; Listen Technologies says this position was created because of the company's unwavering focus on delivering innovative products and solutions for its customers.

Doug Taylor

Taylor—who had previously served as executive vice president of product management and business development at Listen Technologies—will continue to lead product management and product marketing. As CPO, he will be responsible for establishing the product vision and strategy, and partnering with engineering, marketing, sales, and company leadership. In partnership with the CEO and company executive leadership team, Taylor will evolve and drive the vision, roadmap, and go-to-market strategy for all Listen Technologies products.

“Doug has been instrumental in Listen Technologies’ product leadership and in bringing innovative, personalized listening solutions such as the recently launched Listen EVERYWHERE to market,” said Russ Gentner, CEO of Listen Technologies. “Doug shares our organization’s user-inspired approach to product development and always is seeking ways to champion the voice of customers into listening systems that make it easy to hear sound clearly regardless of environment or venue. Doug’s promotion to the new role of Chief Product Officer will accelerate Listen Technologies’ unique solution set for our customers.”

Taylor has more than 22 years of global sales and product management experience. Prior to joining Listen Technologies, he held senior positions in sales, marketing, and product management at GE Healthcare and Eaton. Taylor has a bachelor of science in electrical engineering (BSEE) degree from University of Colorado at Denver.