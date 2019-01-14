Listen Technologies Launches Listen Everywhere

The What: Listen Technologies has launched Listen Everywhere, the latest in the evolution of Listen Technologies Wi-Fi products. The new product replaces Audio Everywhere and features upgraded hardware, a streamlined finish, and a new server with professional audio outputs.

The What Else: Listen Everywhere offers high-quality audio streaming and enables personal listening experiences in any venue. The professional-grade system with proprietary Listen Technologies hardware is easy to add to a venue’s existing wireless network and can accommodate thousands of users and over 50 channels.

In venues featuring Listen Everywhere hardware, patrons and guests can experience wireless audio streamed directly to iOS and Android smart phones and tablets via a free downloadable app.

The app can be customized to promote a venue’s brand and further enhance the user experience. When patrons and guests open the app, they will see the venue’s unique welcome message. Venues can upload ads, coupons, and special promotions—as well as links to menus, class notes, meeting agendas, and other content. Custom labels and logos make it easy for users to find their preferred audio channels.

Listen Everywhere

The Bottom Line: Listen Everywhere is an affordable, low-latency solution that is designed for houses of worship and classroom settings where ambient noise and distance can make it difficult for congregants and students to hear audio clearly. The product also can be used in indoor arenas and airports and in combination with other ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) systems such as ListenRF, ListenIR, or ListenLOOP for assistive listening.

A free upgrade is available for Audio Everywhere users to get their servers on the latest Listen Everywhere software and cloud service.