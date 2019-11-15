Legrand Opens New California Distribution Center

Legrand, North and Central America (LNCA) has opened a new distribution center in Moreno Valley, CA. The new facility replaces an existing center in Rancho Cucamonga, CA and will accommodate Legrand’s growing product portfolio resulting from multiple acquisitions over the last two years.

The Moreno Valley complex is more than double the size of the previous facility at 340,000 square-feet and is expected to create approximately 40 new jobs over the next three years. From its opening, it will support Legrand’s Electrical Wiring Systems, Building Control Systems, and AV divisions with the capacity to support additional business units in the future.

“As we continue to expand our market presence in North America both organically and through additional acquisitions, we are constantly seeking new ways to make it easier for our customers to do business with Legrand,” said John Selldorff, president and CEO, Legrand, North and Central America. “The investment in this facility is part of a broader plan to continue streamlining and evolving our operations at multiple company locations across the country.”

The new distribution center will be deploying a range of new automation technologies designed to improve customer service, logistics and decrease the time required for an order to be prepared for shipping.