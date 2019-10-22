Legrand Acquires Connectrac

Legrand, North and Central America (LNCA) has acquired Connectrac. LNCA says it has a strong expertise in power distribution and cable management and adding Connectrac to its portfolio gives the company the ability to reach additional market segments as well as a platform to expand its ecosystem in commercial interiors.

“Flexible access to power is more critical than ever before, given the high volume of mobile devices and the desire to connect from anywhere in the space—not just near the walls” said John Selldorff, president and CEO of Legrand North and Central America. “The acquisition of Connectrac allows us to bring together a unique set of solutions, designed to meet the needs of building owners and occupants at all stages of the building lifecycle.”

Founded in 2005 by licensed architect Clint Strong and Desiree Edwards, Connectrac offers products with the flexibility to meet the demands for new technology connectivity while maintaining the aesthetic and structural integrity of the building.

“We are excited to be joining Legrand and the opportunity to deliver more comprehensive solutions to our customers,” said Strong. “Legrand’s organizational depth, global reach, and extensive product portfolio will provide us with the resources and tools to develop new product offerings and solutions that are more valuable to our customers and strengthen our position as a leader in the commercial interiors market.”