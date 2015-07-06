Kramer Electronics Digital Signage Webinar

- Kramer digital signage solutions is hosting webinars on July 20 and 27. During the one hour seminar, VP of Strategic Partner Sales Dave Haar will be talking about the importance of covering the basics of a digital signage network. Haar will also discuss the practices to use when looking at content creating, management, screens, extension and distribution systems.
- This webinar is limited to the first 100 attendees to register, in order to allow for an effective Q&A session at the end. This webinar is being recorded and is part of a series that will be repeated again later in the year.
July 20 webinar: register here
July 27 webinar: register here