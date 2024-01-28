ISE 2024 Info: AVI-SPL's Enhanced Symphony Platform and More to See

It's ISE 2024 week. Can't make it to Barcelona? Overwhelmed with where to start on the show floor at the Fira Barcelona, Gran Via? Don't worry, we got you covered.

Today, checkout five new or enhanced products AVI-SPL, Digital Projection, AVPro Edge, Wall Smart, and Vanco.

AVI-SPL to Highlight New Symphony Enhancements

(Image credit: AVI-SPL)

AVI-SPL Symphony will debut several key enhancements at booth 2N100. Symphony is a technology monitoring and management platform used by IT departments around the world to administer, monitor, control, and analyze their multi-vendor audio-visual (AV), unified communications (UC), and meeting environments.

[What to Know about AVI-SPL's New Global Enterprise Managed Services]

Symphony’s newly released features focus on enabling improved alignment by providing a new, clear window into technology standards, space utilization, and ROI. Through these enhancements, Symphony unifies the view of a managed space to include both networked and local, or “simple,” assets. By uniting visibility to simple assets such as chairs and tables together with technology assets and cloud platform data, Symphony provides a complete view into the workplace technology estate. This view provides organizations with the knowledge needed to understand space requirements, technology investments, and whether workplace decisions deliver the outcomes expected.

“In an increasingly end-user-focused environment, our customers realize they need to think beyond the technology they provide to the full experience their colleagues demand,” said Laurie Berg, VP, Symphony product operations. “The expansion of Symphony offers our customers the ability to go deeper into understanding the costs and usage associated with their workspace transformation.”

Digital Projection Presents New High-brightness Projectors and Modular Light Sources

(Image credit: Digital Projection)

At booth 3K700, visitors will see the debut of the all-new E-Vision 10000i WU. The projector has a newly upgraded electronics platform that shares much of its functionality from the flagship Titan series. Completely redesigned from the bottom up, this new E-Vision platform can be used in everything from classrooms to projection mapping, but with a host of new features.

Designed with features like Source Redundancy, Brightness Sync, and Auto White Balance Correction, which complement 9600 lumens and 20,0000:1 dynamic contrast enable flexibility in this Single-Chip DLP projector often found in more dynamic 3-Chip projectors.

Visitors will also see an updated Satellite MLS. Digital Projection is launching enhanced 20,000 and 30,000 lumen Modular Light Sources to complement the original 10,000 lumen light source. This makes installation time more efficient by removing the “many-to-one” fiber configurations, giving more flexibility.

AVPro Edge Highlights Latest AV Connectivity Solutions

(Image credit: AVPro Edge)

Visitors to booth 5D800 will see the latest advances from AVPro Edge, including solutions that:

Wall Plate Converts HDMI to Category Cable up to 100 meters: The AVPro Edge AC-CXWP-LPH-TW is an HDBaseT HDMI-only wall plate transmitter designed for fast, simple, trouble-free installation into single-gang EU and USA mud rings. Delivering a clean, sleek look that clients appreciate and available in black, white, and stainless-steel finishes, the AC-CXWP-LPH-TW provides a stable connection for seamless integration to any connected source

The AVPro Edge AC-CXWP-LPH-TW is an HDBaseT HDMI-only wall plate transmitter designed for fast, simple, trouble-free installation into single-gang EU and USA mud rings. Delivering a clean, sleek look that clients appreciate and available in black, white, and stainless-steel finishes, the AC-CXWP-LPH-TW provides a stable connection for seamless integration to any connected source Extract Audio from eARC to Distribute Over Category Cable: Thanks to the new AVPro Edge AC-AEX-DEARC-KIT, integrators can effortlessly distribute uncompromised audio fidelity to any zone over category cable runs of up to 100 meters.

Thanks to the new AVPro Edge AC-AEX-DEARC-KIT, integrators can effortlessly distribute uncompromised audio fidelity to any zone over category cable runs of up to 100 meters. Compact High-Performance Dante Endpoint: With the new AVPro Edge AC-DANTE-AMP-2CH, integrators can now send pristine digital audio to any location on the network without having to worry about signal attenuation or timing, perfect for any zone that has only been pre-wired with category cable.

With the new AVPro Edge AC-DANTE-AMP-2CH, integrators can now send pristine digital audio to any location on the network without having to worry about signal attenuation or timing, perfect for any zone that has only been pre-wired with category cable. The MXNet Rack Accessory: The AVPro Edge AC-MXNET-1G-R15 heavy duty MXNet rack accessory that vertically organizes up to 15 MXNet 1G encoders to create a professional, clean looking installation while facilitating both proper wire management and critical thermal dissipation.

WALL-SMART Debuts at ISE 2024 with Wall and Ceiling Mounts

(Image credit: WALL-SMART)

Displayed for the first time at an ISE event at booth 2F460 are WALL-SMART’s Universal Access Point Mounts and Mount for Sonos Beam Soundbar. WALL-SMART will showcase the precise fit and cfinish of these and other products from Pro AV brands including Savant, Crestron, Control4, Lutron, and more, mounted in a variety of building materials. WALL-SMART offers integrators a means of differentiation and an avenue into new untapped markets.

Being introduced at ISE 2024, WALL-SMART’s Universal Access Point Mount (pictured0 offers integrators an opportunity to broaden their scope of business. Created for a universal fit of popular Wi-Fi access points from Araknis and NETGEAR, among many others, these mounts ensure reliable, stable Wi-Fi connectivity from discreetly installed Wi-Fi access points across several vertical markets. The Universal Access Point Mount simplifies the transition into new markets and product specification process for builders, architects, designers, and technology integrators.

By rendering Wi-Fi access points virtually invisible, the Universal Access Point Mount ensures high-performance Wi-Fi 6 and 7 connectivity without compromising the aesthetics of the environment. The multi-purpose design of the Universal Access Point Mount, which comes in ceiling and wall-mounted versions, in small, medium, and large sizes, accommodates other products, as well, such as gateway devices and networking components like the Bond Bridge from Olibra.

Vanco 4X2 Matrix with Multiview Makes ISE Debut

(Image credit: Vanco)

Vanco International brings its Evolution EVMX42MV Audio and Video Matrix with Multi-view to booth 4E170.

This new matrix delivers signals from up to four HDMI sources to two displays, each in 4K@60Hz resolution with HDR. The EVMX42MV offers eight different built-in multi-view modes, allowing users to display one, two, three, or all four sources simultaneously. Integrators and end users can rapidly configure and select customized display modes for their desired needs.

The EVMX42MV features analog and digital de-embedding at each output for simple integration with audio systems and seamless audio/video source switching. Control is highly flexible: the EVMX42MV offers IR, RS-232, and IP control, as well as third-party drivers for RTI, Control4, and Crestron.