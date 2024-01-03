ISE 2024 Embraces AV/IT Tech Managers

Mike Blackman, the managing director of Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) and 2023 SCN Hall of Famer, chats with AV Technology's content director, Cindy Davis about why AV/IT technology managers should consider attending ISE 2024 in Barcelona.

Taking place from Jan. 30-Feb. 2, ISE 2024 is on the verge of making history as the event approaches a sellout, with the largest show floor ever, across eight halls of the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via. ISE 2024’s total show floor will be 30% larger than last year.

Cindy Davis: Until recent years, AV industry trade shows were geared more toward AV integrators and consultants. That has changed, and today end users attend. How is ISE set up to attract end users?

Mike Blackman: As we reflect on our 20th year, we’ve certainly seen an increase in end users attending ISE in recent years. Of course, the show is still extremely popular with the channel, and we see many attendees from all aspects of the chain. The rise in end-user / client attendance has grown in recent years and such ISE attendees are typically employed in the vertical sectors served by the pro AV solutions market—such as hospitality, retail, IT, education, healthcare, and more. They might operate, maintain, or upgrade AV systems—maybe as part of an in-house AV, IT, or facilities management team. Alternatively, they may specify or select AV solutions when a specific project is being considered. ISE serves as the destination to find the perfect AV systems for all types of vertical market products, and we’ve set up our Technology Zones across the Fira de Barcelona to reflect this and make it easier for attendees to locate their desired sector with ease. The full list of Technology Zones for ISE 2024 is:

Lighting & Staging (Hall 1)

Residential & Smart Building (Hall 2)

Unified Communications & Education Technology (Hall 2)

Multi-Technology (Halls 3, 4 & 5)

Content Production & Distribution (Hall 4)

Digital Signage & DooH (Hall 6)

Audio (Hall 7)

Plus, ISE Sound Experience with Audio Demo Rooms in Hall 8.0 and ISE Outdoor Sound Experience, located between Hall 3 and 4.

Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) (Image credit: ISE)

Davis: In North America, the big AV industry trade show is InfoComm in June. Why would end users travel to Barcelona when InfoComm is in their backyard?

Blackman: We have always found that the two big shows, being six months apart complement each other rather than compete. Also, having shows in different global locations helps to increase overall scope and diversity. You’ll find a wide range of exhibitors and attendees at ISE 2024, which allows for a broad perspective on global trends and innovations in the industry. Tradeshows provide a perfect platform for companies to launch their latest products, and those in North America won’t want to miss the launches happening at ISE.

ISE also provides a unique networking environment with professionals from around the world. End users attending ISE can establish international connections, share experiences, and gain insights into how AV technology is being implemented in different regions.

Also, it’s always nice to mix business with pleasure. Barcelona is worth making the trip to. As well as being conveniently accessible in Europe, being in Barcelona allows for an experience outside of the show. Attendees can meet the most innovative companies in Barcelona at the ISE 2024 Tech Tours. Collaborating with the Catalan Audiovisual Cluster, these tours provide a unique opportunity to witness cutting-edge technologies from the ISE show floor in action. The programme for 2024 has been expanded to offer even more exciting experiences this year. While the official tour slots are limited, many venues are open to the public during your stay in Barcelona. Don't miss the chance to witness technology at its finest, directly from the heart of Barcelona's innovation scene. And what's more, Barcelona offers the gastronomy, nightlife, history, and everything else.

Davis: Are there events or training that are specifically geared for end users?

Blackman: At ISE 2024 we will have the most extensive conference and session programme that is suitable for both end users and the AV channel alike. ISE has always been a place to learn and take advantage of a rich learning and development programme. The programme, produced by AVIXA, CEDIA and ISE, includes the popular Smart Building Conference, Education Technology Summit, Smart Home Technology Conference programme and many more.

Visitors can enjoy a host of immersive demonstrations, more than 190 insightful speakers and inspiring panel discussions. There will also be free-to-attend sessions taking place throughout the day at ISE, running concurrently with the conferences.

Bookable Conferences:

Smart Building Conference (Tuesday 30 January)

Control Rooms Summit (Tuesday 30 January)

Smart Home Technology Conference (Tuesday 30 January – Friday 2 February)

Content Production & Distribution Summit (Wednesday 31 January)

Digital Signage Summit (Wednesday 31 January)

Smart Workplace Summit (Wednesday 31 January – Thursday 1 February)

Education Technology Summit (Thursday 1 February)

Live Events Summit (Thursday 1 February)

Sustainability Workshop (Friday 2 February)

Free-to-Attend Sessions:

Tech Talks Español (Tuesday 30 January – Thursday 1 February)

Tech Talks (Tuesday 30 January – Thursday 1 February)

Smart Home Technology Stage (Tuesday 30 January – Friday 2 February)

Davis: What takeaway would you most hope an end-user would get from attending ISE 2024?

Blackman: ISE 2024 is undoubtedly Your Destination for Innovation. Attending ISE will provide you with invaluable insights, inspiration, and practical knowledge that can positively impact your use and implementation of AV technology. ISE allows you to interact with the latest cutting-edge technologies for various sectors and you come away from the show floor feeling inspired.

We guarantee you will make worthwhile connections across the industry, plus gain a broader perspective on the evolving AV technology landscape from a global viewpoint. You’ll gain significant insights into the market trends, investment opportunities, and potential challenges.

Ultimately, it will be a positive and enriching experience at ISE, and we can’t wait to see you in Barcelona.