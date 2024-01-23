What to Know about AVI-SPL's New Global Enterprise Managed Services

AVI-SPL has launched its Enterprise Managed Services solution. This new offering goes global, covering audiovisual (AV), digital signage, and unified communications (UC) technology throughout the modern workplace, in rooms, and the cloud, expanding its services in more than 60 countries worldwide.

In today's hybrid world, organizations increasingly rely on the availability and performance of videoconferencing and collaboration solutions. Yet IT professionals often face challenges with technology reliability and cite concerns about IT talent scarcity.

AVI-SPL's Enterprise Managed Services alleviates this burden for IT, offering a turnkey solution to track, monitor, manage, and report on AV, digital signage, and UC technology throughout the modern workplace. This enables IT leaders to accelerate the return on their AV and UC investments by improving technology up-time and supporting happy and productive employees.

Services include asset inventory, device monitoring, software and firmware upgrades, cloud administration, preventative maintenance, remote incident and problem management, field dispatch when needed, and analytics and reporting. The service also seamlessly integrates with third-party calendaring, ticketing, and manufacturer cloud solutions.

