ISE 2024 Info: HOLOPLOT Brings Sphere Sound to Barcelona, Powersoft Goes to the Cloud

HOLOPLOT Takes the Sound of Sphere to ISE

Visitors to HOLOPLOT booth 7G700 in Hall 7 will see the X1 product series, the sound of Sphere, joined for the first time by the new, more compact X2 Matrix Array.

HOLOPLOT technology enables precise control over sound in both the horizontal and vertical axes, allowing users to tackle even the most challenging acoustic environments and produce outstanding, realistic audio for stereo deployments, as well as add and explore creative capabilities to enhance immersive sound designs. Most recently, this is showcased at the Las Vegas Sphere.

The technology behind the Matrix Array uses advanced proprietary algorithms and integrated software applications to precisely shape and steer sound to where it's needed and remove it from where it is not. This solves fundamental challenges and achieves unmatched coverage of the audience area, regardless of shape or size, making every seat the best seat in the house. Add to this the ability to generate multiple sound fields simultaneously, each with its own content, equalization, level, shape, and position and it provides integrators with wide creative potential.

Like X1, X2 provides an enhanced level of sound control. By focusing sound on the audience area and avoiding reflective surfaces, the X2 MD30 achieves significantly better speech intelligibility than conventional loudspeaker technologies, making it the perfect solution for public address systems, conferences and houses of worship amongst others.

X2 eliminates the need for external amplification racks and minimizes the infrastructure needed to accommodate the system. At less than 5.1 inches (13 cm), integration is unobtrusive and even flush mounting is possible, while the ability to be arrayed horizontally and vertically to create differently sized arrays in either landscape or portrait orientation provides limitless scalability and flexibility.

X2 can be discreetly placed behind acoustically transparent screens or wall panels, or disappear completely inside wall cavities, preserving the architectural integrity of any space. Thanks to HOLOPLOT's proprietary algorithms any audio transmission losses are compensated for. Custom colors and finishes mean the product will blend into any surroundings and a weatherized option means it can be installed in outdoor venues and other demanding environments without compromising performance.

Powersoft Expands Cloud Monitoring Capabilities

(Image credit: Powersoft)

Powersoft will introduce Verso, a gateway device designed to connect current Powersoft products to its MyUniverso cloud platform, at booth 7E700. ISE 2024 attendees will have the opportunity to find out how the Verso gateway helps system integrators and IT managers take full advantage of MyUniverso cloud platform. Formerly known as Universo, MyUniverso has now merged into MyPowersoft, ensuring that all users with MyPowersoft accounts can access the cloud platform.

Verso is a half-RU device designed to enable access to the MyUniverso cloud platform and all its related functionalities for the entire current Powersoft amplifier portfolio, allowing monitoring and centralized remote firmware updates for all connected amplifiers, as well as supporting Powersoft’s popular Dynamic Music Distribution (DMD) solution.

The Powersoft team will be on hand to present Verso’s robust logging and data storage capabilities, which ensures local continuity or service even during internet outages. Verso also incorporates the Easy Swap procedure, introduced as part of Unica’s features at ISE 2023, making it simple and convenient to address any service outage swiftly, in the rare event of a malfunction. The gateway device is compatible with third-party cloud platforms, providing users access to baseline cloud project backend information. Additionally, through Verso it is possible to access MyUniverso’s remote firmware update functionality, minimizing the need for repeated trips to installation sites.

Powersoft will also showcase the new lower-power Unica 1K8 and Unica 5K4, designed for smaller applications. Furthermore, the entire Unica Series now benefits from the addition of Dynamic Music Distribution (DMD) functionalities, previously exclusive only to Mezzo. Featuring high power density, top-shelf sound quality and class-leading efficiency, Unica represents the next generation of cloud-based amplifier platforms. The launch of the new low-power models of Unica and the addition of DMD features extending background music capabilities, keep true to the “One Fits All” nature of the platform to provide a versatile platform capable of meeting diverse installation design requirements.

MSolutions Compatibility with Microsoft to Make Public Debut

(Image credit: MSolutions)

MSolutions new MS-63U1C USB-C extender set is now compatible with Microsoft’s Azure Direct DK development kit, providing customers with a way to enhance connectivity inside collaboration rooms. MSolutions will demonstrate the possibilities at ISE 2024 at booth 5G820.

The new MS-63U1C USB-C extender set offers a base capacity of 5Gb/s bandwidth for USB 3.2 Gen 1 signals and is capable of USB 3.2 signal extension up to 100 meters (333 feet) thanks to its wide bandwidth and reliability. The MS-63U1C is designed to support SuperSpeed 3.2 compatibility ensuring that the user’s data moves at lightning speed and with zero latency inside meeting and learning spaces. Here's everything you need to know.

The Astera Ecosystem Extends to Include Projection Capabilities

(Image credit: Astera)

At booth 1.C550, Astera will demonstrate how the Astera portfolio constitutes not just a selection of different stand-alone lights, but works as a comprehensive ecosystem which provides lighting engineers with their full host of needs

Astera leverages all the advantages of LED technology, including lower power draw, higher output strength, precise color control, lightweight profile, wireless installation, and full creative flexibility. The newest additions to this full lighting ecosystem are the LeoFresnel and PlutoFresnel. With both lights maintaining a Beam Angle between 15 and 60 degrees, and with the PlutoFresnel achieving the equivalent of a 300W Tungsten Fresnel for an 80W draw while the LeoFresnel achieves an equivalent output of 1000W using only 250W, both lights can be used to achieve the specific creative effects associated with Fresnels while avoiding the weight, heat, and energy-draw associated with conventional lights.

A new addition to the PlutoFresnel allows it to quickly transform into a battery-powered Profile Spotlight, with a range of 16-36 degrees. The lenses can be exchanged in seconds; they simply slip in and out, and the projection zoom can then be controlled manually by twisting the lens barrel. Two further focus wheels allow for standard and macro focus, and an E-size Gobo holder allows for custom logo projection. This new ‘Fresnel to Profile’ technology furthers Astera’s commitment to creating lighting that is versatile and efficient, in terms of workflow, energy draw and space/weight concerns.

The flexible LeoFresnel and PlutoFresnel—along with the new projection addition—join Astera’s established selection of Tubes, PixelBrick, AX9, AX5, AX2 and HydraPanel. The HydraPanel—a portable, powerful 1300 lumen light that fits in the palm of your hand—is one of Astera’s core offerings: watertight, robust and weighing just 600g, the HydraPanel can be mounted anywhere with a battery life of 1:45hrs.

At the heart of this complete lighting ecosystem sits the TITAN LED engine, which powers the lights and ensures absolute color fidelity and lighting consistency, across a 1,750 to 20,000 Kelvin range and with Full Spectrum RGB+Mint+Amber color. Most importantly, the use of a coordinated engine across the lights means that any number of different Astera products can be easily coordinated to produce seamless lighting on any set, linking groups of lights wirelessly to facilitate quick setup and instant alteration.

Utelogy to Showcase the Globally Connected User Experience

(Image credit: Pliant Techologies)

Utelogy's booth 2U550, Hall will showcase platform updates, product enhancements, software integrations, and new partnerships, illustrating a comprehensive strategy grounded in smart, software-only solutions, and leveraging advanced analytics and integrations to streamline energy and resource management of global sustainability for the modern workspace.

Attendees will see how Utelogy's smart technology not only adapts to different environments but also empowers them—transforming traditional workspaces into intelligent hubs that respond to user needs and optimize operations in real-time. This advancement is about more than just connectivity; it's about creating an ecosystem where technology helps to anticipate needs, simplifies workflows, and support the delivery of a more harmonious and productive user experience. Utelogy's platform is pivotal in this transformation, offering a robust management toolset for the smart connected workspaces that are defining the future of work.

Additionally, At ISE 2024, Utelogy is set to unveil significant upgrades to its platform, spotlighting architectural refinements and feature enhancements aimed at promoting meeting equity, improving usability, and boosting efficiency. Utelogy’s integration with ServiceNow brings a new level of efficiency to alert management by seamlessly automating workflows and incident creation within ServiceNow's ITSM suite and our customers Service Management environment. This advancement leverages Utelogy’s data insights, streamlined through a new plugin in the ServiceNow marketplace, simplifying setup and customization of alerts via U-Manage.

Utelogy will also offer a glimpse into the future of technology with previews of enhanced eco-friendly initiatives, smart alert systems, progressive automation, upcoming integrations, and more. These forward-thinking concepts are all powered by a revamped infrastructure, ensuring an enhanced user experience that sets the stage for the next wave of smart workplace management.