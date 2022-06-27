Introducing the RF Venue 2-Channel Remote Antenna Kit: Features and Use Cases

RF Venue introduced the new 2-Channel Remote Antenna Kit. The remote antenna kit contains everything needed to enhance the signal quality of smaller wireless microphone system installations by bringing receive antennas to the front of the rack or to the outside of equipment closets.

[House of Worship Upgrades: A Colorado Springs Church Solves Wireless Challenges] (opens in new tab)

“With rear-mounted wireless microphones antennas or when gear is housed in an equipment closet, RF line-of-sight can be impeded by the gear in the rack or by doors and walls,” said RF Venue president Chris Regan. “Additionally, closely mounted antennas on adjacent transmitters, even with just two channels of wireless in use, can create interference and intermodulation issues. Our 2-Channel Remote Antenna Kit bundles all the wiring and splitters necessary to remote the provided pair of antennas cost-effectively and simply for improved, dropout-free wireless microphone performance.”

[Major League AV at Toronto's Rogers Centre] (opens in new tab)

The kit includes a pair of high-quality, 1/2-wave antennas designed for front rack panel mounting using the included BNC pass through connectors, or for remote mounting using the included bracket hardware. Six 2-foot coaxial cables are provided to connect antennas to the included two-way splitters allowing connection to the antenna inputs of a pair of any brand of wireless microphone receiver. The kits are available in three frequency bands: 470-530 MHz, 500-570 MHz, and 530-608 MHz.