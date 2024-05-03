Epson, Cirque du Soleil to Conceptualize the Future of Immersive Events

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has made Epson its official projector partner. Exploring new ways to expand storytelling beyond show boundaries, Cirque du Soleil turned to Epson to help redefine the future of immersive experiences. Focused on engaging consumers with captivating experiences across North and South America, Cirque du Soleil and Epson will work closely together to identify and bring extraordinary concepts to life. Combining the power of Epson high-performance 3-chip 3LCD laser projectors with the brilliant minds behind Cirque du Soleil’s theatrical ingenuity, this partnership is poised to revolutionize immersive entertainment and illuminate Cirque du Soleil’s creative vision in new ways.

(Image credit: Epson)

“As a longstanding leader in live entertainment and innovative projection technology, Epson is the ideal partner to support our efforts in bringing one-of-a-kind experiences to our guests,” said Lauren Hart, head of partnership strategy at Cirque du Soleil. “With Epson’s cutting-edge projection and industry expertise, we will be able to design and deliver true immersion into creative visuals unlike anything we’ve done before. Our team is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to explore the power of Epson projection firsthand.”

Cirque du Soleil is actively working on crafting immersive experiences tailored for diverse formats across various locations and developing unique special events to enhance upcoming show formats. As the official projector partner, Epson will provide cutting-edge projectors to power Cirque du Soleil concepts and play a crucial role in manifesting Cirque du Soleil’s visions into a reality.

“This partnership provides an opportunity for Epson to collaborate with a renowned live entertainment brand and demonstrate the power of Epson’s large-venue laser projector lineup,” said Richard Miller, VP, commercial marketing and service, Epson America. “Merging sophisticated projection with Cirque du Soleil’s awe-inspiring imagination enables the creation of extraordinary, immersive and unique experiences, and we look forward to helping them bring their creative concepts to life.”