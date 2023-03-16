Samsung, PDG, and IoTecha Unveil New EV Charging Kiosks

Palmer Digital Group (opens in new tab), Samsung (opens in new tab), and IoTecha recently released a new EV charging kiosk that combines Samsung’s OH series displays, IoTecha’s advanced EV charging technology and Palmer Digital Group’s durable integrated solutions. The charging kiosk delivers fast and reliable charging for EV drivers and offers new opportunities for businesses to visually engage with their customers and generate revenue.

The charging kiosk is built with innovative charging and display technology, including intelligent monitoring systems, advanced safety features, and weather-resistant and durable construction. It allows customers to build out their level 2 charging infrastructure in flexible configurations that meet their business and charging needs, including one or two Samsung OH55A displays, one or two 80-amp charging ports. Built-in cable retractors, card readers, cameras, and speakers let site hosts design unique, driver-friendly, user experiences.

(Image credit: PDG)

With a maximum power of 19.2 kW at 80 amps per charging port, the kiosk delivers the fastest and most cost-effective level 2 charging experience for EV drivers. Building on IoTecha’s leading smart, connected, and interoperable charging technology, the kiosk enables services like Plug and Charge, smart charging, ISO/IEC 15118 based Plug and Charge, and smart energy management. Leveraging IoTecha’s IoT.ON Cloud and Edge services, customers can reduce the total cost of ownership of their EV charging infrastructure by remotely monitoring, configuring, and updating EV chargers, as well as optimizing energy flows through IoTecha’s topology-aware energy management services. One of the key differentiators of IoTecha’s technology is the ability to remotely troubleshoot and resolve ISO/IEC 15118 interoperability problems leading to a better charging experience.

“This EV charging kiosk is a great example of a multi-stakeholder collaboration where industry leaders contributed their state-of-the-art technology to offer an EV charging solution with many types of customers, from businesses to end users, in mind.” said Oleg Logvinov, CEO of IoTecha. “The kiosk supports the latest technical requirements laid out by the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program by supporting ISO 15118, OCPP, and Plug and Charge. By meeting these standards, businesses deploying the new charging kiosk may qualify for NEVI funding to further offset deployment costs and users are provided an improved charging experience.”

(Image credit: PDG)

For businesses, the Samsung OH55A displays integrated into the charging station offer new opportunities for customer engagement and revenue generation. The displays can be utilized for advertisements and promotions, creating new revenue streams for businesses. Additionally, by providing a reliable and convenient charging solution businesses can attract and retain customers who drive electric vehicles.

“The electric vehicle industry is experiencing tremendous growth, and as adoption continues to increase, we’re thrilled to play a key role in making chargers a destination for drivers,” said David Phelps, head of product management, display division at Samsung Electronics America. “By partnering with Palmer Digital Group and IoTecha, we’re able to collaboratively create a unique environment that engages drivers on a deeper level while charging their vehicles. The marriage of captivating content with high-quality displays is revolutionizing the electric vehicle experience, and we’re just getting started.”