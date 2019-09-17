HoverCam Showcases New Pilot X Teaching Station

The What: HoverCam is demonstrating its technology for digital classrooms at Booth 4 at the Florida Association of Educational Data Systems 2019 (FAEDS 2019) conference, September15-18 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL. At the show, the company will feature its Pilot X digital teaching station.

The What Else: Part of HoverCam's Pilot series, the Pilot X is a tablet-based, battery-operated, wireless digital teaching station designed for mobility. The 13-inch, 10-point-touch tablet can be charged while docked on the station or be removed to grant teachers more flexibility to move around the classroom. At the end of day, users simply remove the tablet and store it in the podium's tablet bay for overnight security and charging.

"For many modern classrooms, lack of mobility can hinder success, forcing teachers to remain in one spot, often with their backs turned to their students," said Ji Shen, CEO of HoverCam. "HoverCam works to address this issue by providing robust and intuitive solutions that free educators from traditional desks and AV carts. At FAEDS 2019, attendees will have the opportunity to experience our latest innovation in teaching stations. The award-winning Pilot X gives today's educators the ability to engage with students directly, anywhere in the classroom."

The Bottom Line: Pilot X features a Windows PC and 13-megapixel document camera, eliminating the outdated AV cart and putting the essential components educators need to enrich their students' lives without being tethered to a desk or lectern. Teachers can work from the station or quickly disconnect the tablet for even greater mobility—taking advantage of student collaboration opportunities as they arise. The Pilot X wireless transceivers instantly beam the teaching station's screen and touch annotations to any interactive flat panel, projector, or TV in uncompressed 1080p HD resolution, and the document camera also features a built-in microphone for capturing audio. With no dangling cords and cables, the room is kept clean and students are kept safe from tripping hazards.