Gefen Now Shipping 4K Ultra HD 600 MHz 8x8 Matrix

Gefen from Core Brands announced that it is now shipping the new 4K Ultra HD 600 MHz 8x8 Matrix for HDMI, which supports 18.2 Gbps of bandwidth and 600 MHz TMDS Clock frequency.



“The Gefen 4K Ultra HD 600 MHz 8x8 Matrix adds to the 600 MHz signal management line of products, which now includes all of the major categories of switchers, splitters, and matrices that make up the backbone of any commercial AV installation,” said Jason Fitzgerald, Gefen Product Manager. “The new 8x8 matrix provides integrators with a powerful solution for signal distribution in professional applications at a very competitive price point.”

Capable of handling demanding specifications of the HDMI 2.0 standard, the 4K Ultra HD 600 MHz 8x8 Matrix routes eight 4K sources to eight 4K displays, and supports resolutions up to 4K Cinema-DCI (4096 x 2160 up to 60 Hz, 4:4:4), 4K Ultra HD (3860 x 2160 up to 60 Hz, 4:4:4) with HDR, 1080p Full HD, and WUXGA (1920x1200). It also supports HDCP 2.2 and 1.4, 3DTV pass-through and Lip Sync pass-through.

“The 4K Ultra HD 600 MHz 8x8 Matrix is the largest format matrix that we offer with HDMI 2.0 capability,” Fitzgerald added. “With eight inputs and eight outputs, it strikes a great balance between price and input/output capability.”

In addition to full HDMI 2.0 and HDR compliance, the 8x8 Matrix incorporates new audio features. Recognizing that audio is just as important as video, the Matrix features analog and digital audio outputs that break out the audio stream (2 channel analog, 2 channel PCM, and up to 5.1 channel Bitstream) from each HDMI source, allowing the de-embedded audio content to be sent to external amplifiers and music distribution systems for added impact in bars, restaurants, clubs, venues, and corporate offices.

“All outputs are coupled with both analog and digital audio break-outs, making the connection to a centralized audio distribution system easy,” Fitzgerald added.

In addition, highest performance multichannel digital audio is passed through, including 7.1 channels of LPCM and HBR (High Bit Rate) digital audio formats, such as Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, DTS:X, and DTSHD Master Audio.

The new matrix includes a Professional API feature that provides previously unattainable data, allowing for interaction with third-party control/monitoring systems. This product has also been designed to work with the Gefen Syner-G software to simplify initial IP configuration and EDID Management. Each source can be routed to any or all displays, using the front-panel push buttons or the included handheld IR Remote Control. An easy-to-read, super-bright OLED front panel display indicates routing status and IP settings. Control can be administered by using the IR, RS-232, IP, or web interfaces. It’s easy to install, configure, and manage.