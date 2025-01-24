Eyes on ISE 2025: Datapath Highlights Control Room Tech, Plus 50 Years for AV Stumpfl

It's hard to believe ISE 2025 is a week away. We're here to make sure you stay up to date with the latest ISE 2025 news. Opening its doors in Barcelona from Feb. 4-7. 2025, AV Network is highlighting new products and anticipated debuts from Pro AV's community.

Today, check out what Datapath, K-array, Alfalite, Renkus-Heinz, and AV Stumpfl are doing at the show.

[ISE 2025: The Must-Attend Event for the Pro AV Industry]

Datapath to Showcase Next-Gen Control Room and Video Management Solutions

(Image credit: Datapath)

Being shown in Barcelona for the first time, Datapath has new additions to both its hardware and software portfolio. As well as new products for its Aetria solution, an integrated platform that ensures scalability and futureproofing for control rooms, they are also showing their latest video wall controllers that power multi-source video wall projects of any size.

Aetria now includes an integrated events engine that provides a visual interface to easily create automated workflows that trigger actions based on internal or external events. These workflows are created by joining together ‘nodes’ that are then executed in Aetria. As a simple example, a workflow could be easily created to open a specified layout at a given day and time.

Another first for ISE 2025 will be Datapath’s revised VSNMicro 600 video wall controller. With an updated motherboard and processor, the VSN Micro 600 is an ideal choice for small to medium sized projects where a compact footprint is a premium requirement. The VSNMicro 600 now features the optional processor upgrade to Intel’s Core i9, offering 5.10 GHz and a 30Mb cache.

Making its major trade show debut at ISE 2025, the newly engineered VisionSC-A2 4K capture card extends Datapath’s Aligo AVoIP solution by providing cost-effective capture of Aligo video streams from an Aetria network, directly into a workstation or video wall controller.

With two 10G channels on each card, the VisionSC-A2 is available now, providing high-density capture that meets today’s needs for displaying ever-increasing data volumes, whether on a multi-screen operator workstation, or a shared large-scale video wall surface. Each channel can capture two 4K/60 or up to four HD streams, allowing a single VisionSC-A2 card to capture two visually lossless 4K streams, a single 4K and up to four HD streams, or up to eight separate HD streams.

K-array Expands Ecosystem with Five Exciting Product Launches

(Image credit: K-array)

K-array is unveiling five new products alongside significant updates across its brand ecosystem. Among the brand’s launches is the Dragon Series, featuring the KXT12P and KXT18P. These new KXT loudspeakers, available in 12 and 18-inch models, boast advanced tri-axial technology, passive radiators and precision-engineered metal construction.

K-array will also unveil the MKI edition of the KX12, an evolution of its predecessor. This new release offers two distinct versions: The KX12 I, featuring a discreet and refined design ideal for installations where aesthetics are paramount, and the KX12F I, which retains the bold Firenze look of the original KX12 and includes a rotatable waveguide, adding extra flexibility to its performance.

Also debuting at this year’s show is the GT12—a multi-purpose full-range point source loudspeaker from K-array Group brand KGEAR . Dubbed the “Swiss Army knife” of professional audio, the GT12 is engineered for versatility, ease of integration and outstanding performance in diverse scenarios, from live performances to fixed installations.

For the premium market, K-array introduces the Dolomite Series, a blend of innovative technology and refined aesthetics. Ideal for luxury events and high-end residential installations, the Dolomite Series exemplifies K-array’s ability to balance elegance with exceptional audio performance. This series will take center stage at the K-array Residential Booth in Hall 2.

Alfalite Unveils MATIX AlfaCOB and AlfaMIP Technology with New Neopix and UHD Finepix LED Panels

(Image credit: Alfalite)

Alfalite will showcase a comprehensive ecosystem of display solutions at ISE 2025 with two stands in Hall 4. Among the highlights is the public debut of its groundbreaking MATIX AlfaCOB and AlfaMIP technology, designed for high-resolution and high-brightness applications, integrated into the new Neopix and UHD Finepix LED panels.

At its main booth (4R300), Alfalite will present Neopix, the brand’s flagship product featuring MATIX AlfaCOB and AlfaMIP technology. Available in five pixel pitches—1.5 mm, 1.9mm, 2.6mm, 2.9HBmm, and 3.9HBmm—this premium panel is ideal for rental and film VP XR applications.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to discover the UHD Finepix series, another product powered by MATIX technology. Specifically designed for critical applications in Control Rooms and Corporate settings, the UHD Finepix panels come in five pixel pitches—0.6 mm, 0.9 mm, 1.2 mm, 1.5 mm, and 1.8 mm—and are built using MATIX AlfaCOB (Alfalite’s Chip-on-Board design) or MATIX AlfaMIP (Alfalite’s MicroLED-in-package design) for MicroLED assemblies.

Additionally, Alfalite will unveil new Modularpix LED panels for demanding fixed installations in entertainment, corporate, and retail environments. These panels are available in four pixel pitches: 1.9mm, 2.6mm, 2.9HBmm, and 3.9HBmm.

Experience the Future of Audio Technology with Renkus-Heinz

Renkus-Heinz will debut its OmniBeam software and its first-ever immersive demo room experience, with an active acoustics system from technology partner Amadeus Active Acoustics that will transport attendees to diverse acoustic spaces such as churches, lecture halls, performance venues,

Since its launch in 2024, OmniBeam has redefined expectations for beam-steerable audio systems. Integrated into the latest RHAON II 2.5 release, OmniBeam simplifies the design and deployment of precision audio coverage. The software employs a groundbreaking "Snap to Audience" feature, allowing users to generate sound coverage tailored to any space's geometry with just the press of a button. The result is unparalleled front-to-back audio consistency that sets a new standard for professional audio performance.

For the first time at ISE, Renkus-Heinz will host a dedicated demo room (E8) to deliver an immersive auditory experience that simulates real-world environments. The demo room will transport attendees to diverse acoustic spaces such as churches, lecture halls, performance venues, and other complex applications. The room will feature the company’s flagship loudspeaker series, including the advanced beam-steering Iconyx Gen5 and IC Live X arrays, the passively steered UBX Series, and the versatile C Series range of point-source loudspeakers.

AV Stumpfl to Celebrate 50 Years of Innovation at ISE 2025

V Stumpfl will present the latest addition to the PIXERA ecosystem—the PIXERA zero—at ISE 2025. The Austrian manufacturer will kick off its 50th anniversary year in Barcelona. Visit AV Stumpfl in Hall 3 on stand 3A500.

Designed for digital signage and multi-display applications, the compact PIXERA zero media server combines a powerful hardware configuration with a space-saving design, delivering enhanced performance in even the most demanding environments. Available in three models—PXZ-0, PXZ-2, and PXZ-4—the server provides up to four 4K video outputs, all within a robust and compact 210mm×265mm×89.3mm form factor.

Additionally, the company will additionally showcase the latest additions to its PIXERA software, including the new PIXERA RenderBridge, support for NOTCH LC encoding, enhanced window management, and integration with the Astra Color Tool Kit for color correction, as well as compliance with the new SMPTE ST 2110 standard for media over IP.