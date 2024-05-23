Enter Now! InfoComm Best of Show Awards Product Nominations Open

As InfoComm returns to Las Vegas in June, so do the long-running Best of Show and Best in Market Awards, alerting the professional AV industry to the best gear and services available. With that in mind, nominations have opened for products and solutions to be entered into the InfoComm Best of Show 2024 Awards.

InfoComm brings together manufacturers from all corners of the AV industry, and Future’s many brands serving the marketplace are involved in the Awards to provide expert guidance on how the winners in each market segment are chosen. The awards provide an opportunity for businesses to be publicized in front of hundreds of thousands of relevant industry professionals.

On the first day of the show, Wednesday, June 12, anonymous judges will evaluate products on the InfoComm show floor. Winners will be announced Thursday, June 13.

While there may be thousands of products introduced at InfoComm, the Best of Show Awards allow companies to make their products stand out, rising above other launches, and submit their offerings for consideration by an esteemed panel of judges from the participating media brands, including AV Technology, Sound & Video Contractor, Digital Signage, IT Pro, Mix, Pro Sound News, Tech & Learning and Installation.

Winners will be promoted online, on social media, in print, in newsletters, and on other platforms at the discretion of each participating brand. Winning products will also receive plaques delivered to booths on Thursday, June 13.

Further info can be found here. To register to enter, click here.