Digital Signage Transforms The Traditional Butcher

Tariq Halal Meats partnered with UK based Eclipse Digital Media to install digital signage to display menu options and special offers.
Tariq Halal
- needed a simple to use Digital Signage solution that would clearly deliver messaging, increase sales and reduce waiting times.
- “The main objective was to enhance the customer experience and not to over complicate the message we are trying to deliver, we wanted to increase sales and fill the time a customer is waiting for an order to be prepared, this was an ideal solution,” said Kunal Patel, Director of business development, Tariq Halal.
- Eclipse Digital worked with Tariq Halal throughout the project and supplied a digital signage network consisting of over 17 Samsung Smart Signage Platform displays, 2 Asus Chrome Bits for existing displays and cloud based digital signage software embed signage. Eclipse Digital also provided the content design and template that can be easily updated via an excel spreadsheet.
- “Eclipse Digital Media have provided us with an extraordinary level of service, it’s very pleasing to see media companies who are very passionate about your business and that is reflected in the end result delivered by them, the service has been consistent the whole way through the project and it’s really refreshing to work with them,” said Patal. “Using the promo screen we pushed sales of marinated items and the last count was 1433 marinated peri peri chicken sold in the opening weeks – that is deemed as a great success.”
- Eclipse Digital Media are continuing to work with Tariq halal to further expand the Digital Signage solution into their other shops and franchises.