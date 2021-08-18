CTSI Upgrades National Governors Association HQ for Flexible Collaboration

After a complete renovation of its headquarters in Washington, D.C., the National Governors Association (NGA) now offers staff and visitors comfortable, modern workspaces that include a dozen new LG digital signage displays and nearly 100 LG UltraWide computer monitors that enable new messaging and remote collaboration capabilities.

From the lobby to the cafe to conference rooms, the new digital signage network from LG Business Solutions enhances the NGA’s flexibility and provides simple bring-your-own-device (BYOD) meeting spaces that deliver a variety of benefits for workers.

According to CTSI, the integration firm responsible for upgrading the NGA’s networking, data, and audiovisual systems, the new digital displays and systems at the organization’s headquarters provide the communications and collaboration tools needed to succeed in the variable work environment of the post-COVID world.

“After 12 years without upgrades, the existing conference room technologies had fallen so far behind that they were only used rarely, if at all,” said CTSI AV design expert Andy Bukowski. “Now the NGA headquarters is a beacon of modernity that allows visiting governors and their staffs to continue the hard work of governing their states while visiting the nation’s capital. As the organization returns to the office following the pandemic, the new desktop and digital signage displays will be crucial to meet the expectations of NGA staff and external colleagues alike.”

(Image credit: LG)

The redesigned conference rooms enable simple plug-and-play setup for conference calls or presentations on LG 4K Ultra HD displays ranging from 55 to 98 inches diagonal, with most offering bring-your-own-device simplicity that includes HDMI connections and Airmedia wireless casting.

With the ability to display custom interactive content as well as PC feeds or cable TV, an 86-inch LG touchscreen display in the lobby welcomes governors with style and sophistication, while offering a preview of the upgrades that await them inside. When they need to get work done, visitors can use the Visiting Governors’ Office, which features a 49-inch LG 4K display with simple laptop and tablet connections.

With 90 employees, the NGA also has plenty of its own daily work to complete, which is now aided by two conference rooms with 75-inch LG 4K displays and two more with LG 55-inch 4K displays. In the largest, most popular space, the Capitol View Conference Room overlooking the U.S. Capitol, the city’s grandeur is complemented by a huge 98-inch LG 4K display. All of the displays feature LG’s advanced IPS panels, which are also used in the office’s new LG 34-inch UltraWide desktop monitors.

“The NGA has scores of employees, and most of them expressed a desire for dual-monitor workstations to accommodate complex workflows and multitasking,” Bukowski explained. “By using LG’s UltraWide 32:9 aspect ratio monitors instead of dual-monitor setups, we were able to deliver the larger digital canvas they needed while simplifying system design and connections, resulting in a cleaner appearance and smoother operation.”

(Image credit: LG)

Perhaps the most unique aspect of the NGA’s new technology infrastructure is that the audiovisual systems can be easily upgraded, thanks to CTSI’s Subscription Service that allows the NGA to request replacement technologies as new displays or features are introduced in the coming years. By replacing a large upfront cost with a monthly subscription fee, the NGA gains enormous flexibility and helps assure that its offices won’t become obsolete as technology progresses.

“Like any organization, the NGA wants to maximize the value of its investment and ensure long-term capabilities, so LG display technology coupled with CTSI’s subscription hardware and software service represented the ideal solution,” said Shantia Puckett, the NGA’s associate director of information technology. “Our clientele includes some of the most powerful people in the country, so it’s paramount that the technologies and spaces we offer them work flawlessly and deliver fast, simple means to get their work done.”

In addition to the lobby, conference room and desktop displays, CTSI installed 49-inch 4K displays in the cafe to welcome guests, provide updates and show news broadcasts. Another 55-inch LG 4K model mounted on a rolling cart enables any space to host presentations or videoconferences.

(Image credit: LG)

“During the presidential inauguration in January there were a number of governors using our offices and conference rooms, and when they needed to launch a Zoom meeting, we were ready,” Puckett said. “Before the renovation, our capabilities were limited, and now we have governors remarking how easy our technology is to use and how great everything looks. It’s a completely different experience, thanks to LG and CTSI.”

The NGA is the premier resource not only for governors, but also for their cabinet members, state policy experts and businesses, as well as members of Congress and staff. The NGA offers an array of services to help states collaboratively tell their stories. Thanks to decades of broad expertise, NGA teams are able to work side-by-side with state leaders to identify challenges, help governors stay ahead of the curve and offer solutions before challenges become problems.

CTSI’s Recent News

CTSI Acquires Collaborative Technology Solutions (June 25, 2021) • Collaborative Technology Solutions is a provider of audiovisual, security, and other highly engineered low-voltage solutions. CTSI's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring leading communication, collaboration, life safety, and security solution providers with complementary employee-focused cultures and a trusted commitment to customers.

CTSI Acquires DavEd Fire Systems (May 26, 2021) • DavEd Fire Systems is a provider of fire alarm and security system design, integration, maintenance, and managed services. DavEd represents the second acquisition for CTSI since partnering with Wind Point in June 2020.

Wind Point Partners Acquires CTSI (June 24, 2020) • Private equity firm Wind Point Partners has acquired Corbett Technology Solutions Inc. (CTSI), , which celebrated its 50th year in business in 2019.