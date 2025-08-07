How Ampetronic Is Making Transit More Accessible and Passenger-Friendly

Ampetronic has completed the installation of Auri, powered by Ampetronic and Listen Technologies, at Bristol Temple Meads Station in Bristol, England. This installation is the first public integration of Auri in a transport environment.

Connected Places Catapult selected Ampetronic to test Auri in Bristol Temple Meads Station as part of the Station Innovation Zone program. Developed in partnership with Network Rail with support from Innovate UK, the program aims to reduce barriers to innovation and serves as a showcase where rail technology innovators, buyers, and investors can collaborate to shape the stations of tomorrow.

Ampetronic recently installed 10 Auri transmitters in the station to cover high-traffic zones, including Platforms 9-12, the pedestrian subway area, and Ticket Hall. Ampetronic also performed live system testing that validated consistent coverage and performance across designated areas.

Passengers in these areas of the station with Auracast-enabled devices, such as hearing aids, earbuds, headphones, and smartphones, can access live audio broadcasts from the station’s public address system, including safety announcements, service updates, and travel information.

Auracast broadcasts enable people to hear information directly in their ears, which can improve speech intelligibility. This installation is expected to benefit passengers with hearing loss who use Auracast-compatible hearing aids, cochlear implants, or earbuds. It also benefits neurodivergent individuals and anyone who finds noisy environments challenging. Additionally, Auri is helpful for passengers whose first language is not English or who are infrequent rail users and require clear, more personalized information to navigate the station.

Ampetronic has commissioned RNID (Royal National Institute for Deaf People) to conduct in-depth user trials at Bristol Temple Meads Station to assess the efficacy of the Auri system, the type of information the system should broadcast, and what improvements could be made to access the technology. Ampetronic will also evaluate the interoperability of Auri with existing systems.

(Image credit: Ampetronic)

“Early reactions from passengers who have tried the Auri system at Bristol Temple Meads Station have been extremely encouraging,” said Jonathon Hoskin, business development manager at Ampetronic. “We’re eager for more passengers to experience Auri and hope they find it helpful as they navigate the station. We want everyone to be able to access clear audio, so they have a pleasant and safe commute.”

Hoskin added that assessment has always been an important component of this project: “The feedback and insights we gather in this trial of Auri at Bristol Temple Meads Station can help improve accessibility, the passenger experience, and operational efficiencies here in Bristol and within the broader public transportation industry.”