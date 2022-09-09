ClearOne at CEDIA: Work-from-Home AV and Collaboration Solutions

Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the residential market, ClearOne will return to CEDIA 2022 to showcase its line of Aura professional grade work-from-home audio and video collaboration solutions at Booth #8039.

Builders, architects, designers, contractors, and CEDIA professionals play an important role in offering best-in-class conferencing and collaboration solutions for a hybrid work environment.

"We now know that work-from-home is no longer temporary,” ClearOne interim CEO Derek Graham said. “At a time when dedicated home offices are getting complete professional upgrades, we’re thrilled to connect with integrators at this year’s CEDIA to discuss how ClearOne solutions can help them thrive in this new technological landscape.”

[SCN Hybrid World: Look Up, Listen Up with These 9 Ceiling Mics] (opens in new tab)

Aura meets the growing need for easy to install commercial quality solutions that deliver HDConference audio and true-to-life video technology through a variety of professional collaboration solutions with choices of microphone and camera components that provide the best user experience.

“CEDIA professionals can serve as a one-stop source offering the widest selection of professional home office solutions from high-end beamforming microphone arrays with built-in DSP processing and Bluetooth connectivity to a spectrum of home office cameras and audio components under a single industry brand that is recognized around the world for quality and reliability,” Graham added.

(Image credit: ClearOne)

At CEDIA 2022, featured solutions include the DIALOG 10 USB and Aura Versa Mediabar. For the home office, the DIALOG 10 is perfect for webcasting and cloud-based collaboration with easy, fast high-quality audio. The Versa Mediabar is an all-in-one collaboration video soundbar with natural-sounding audio and true-to-life video for huddle and small meeting spaces.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Also highlighted is the Aura Xceed BMA beamforming microphone array that can easily install on your home office ceiling and provide superior audio performance. Xceed BMA includes powerful features such as audio beamforming, a built-in amplifier and acoustic echo and noise cancellation full-duplex audio, so all call participants can speak and be heard clearly.