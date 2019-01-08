Christie Launches APS Series of 3LCD Laser Projectors

The What: Christie has begun shipping the APS Series of 3LCD laser projectors, which deliver up to 6,500 ISO lumens with a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The series consists of the Christie LWU650-APS and Christie LWU530-APS.

The What Else: Featuring an efficient laser illumination system and patented optical light path design that uses only one motor, the APS Series provides up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation for a low cost of ownership.

“Proving low-cost projectors don’t need to sacrifice quality, the Christie APS Series is a robust platform that stands up to the demands of professional applications,” said Jim Hall, senior product manager, Christie. “The patented optical light pass design changes the excitation light spot shape from a round spot to a rectangular shape and disperses the energy on the phosphor wheel, which improves the reliability of the phosphor wheel. Featuring flexible input/output options, on-board 16W speaker, and omnidirectional design and whisper-quiet operation, the APS Series provides razor-sharp image quality whether it’s a presentation, dataset, or video.”

Rental and staging professionals will appreciate the APS Series’ affordability, longer warranty and the sealed illumination system that reduces the impact of dust and smoke on the projector’s performance since the LCD block section uses filtered air that is separate from the illumination system.

The Bottom Line: The Christie APS Series is designed for classrooms, boardrooms, and other small-space environments. Combining the 3LCD technology with the reliability and operational life of laser illumination, the omnidirectional APS Series is designed to offer value without sacrificing quality.

The Christie LWU650-APS is now shipping and the Christie LWU530-APS ships in mid-January. Both projectors have a five-year warranty or 10,000 hours, whichever comes first.