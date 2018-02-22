Carousel Digital Signage, BrightSign Integration in Latest Software Release

- At Digital Signage Expo, Carousel Digital Signage by Tightrope Media Systems will unveil new enhancements to its software that will tighten integration with BrightSign media players. The updates will, according to Tightrope, “reduce ongoing costs and labor for customers that enjoy the combined reliability and interoperability of Carousel and BrightSign across digital signage networks – a boost for systems integrators, network operators and users that aim to streamline the commissioning, deployment and management processes.”
- Carousel customers will now benefit from new auto-provisioning features that eliminate the needs to write SD cards for each player. This zero-touch approach greatly reduces the time associated with initial player deployments; settings are instead entered into the central Carousel server to enable automatic configuration of all media players on the network. With player settings securely housed on the Carousel server, network operators and end users can remotely adjust settings and manage firmware updates – by player, by specific groups or network-wide in bulk – and centralize troubleshooting.
- “These enhancements offer enormous benefits to the integrator that wants to deploy any number of players in a bulk configuration with common settings, and make adjustments by recalling the serial number at later dates,” said Eric Henry, President, Carousel Digital Signage. “And since player grouping is managed within the Carousel user interface, it’s far easier to manage multiple players at once across larger networks. Furthermore, the systems integrator or technology manager in charge of installations and field service can operate from their office or mobile device. We’re removing the need to ever roll a truck again, so long as BrightSign media players are delivering the content for your Carousel network.”
- Henry adds that the new firmware management features are especially helpful for customers concerned with automatic updates that may interrupt content playout.
- “Users can lock their BrightSign players from automatic firmware updates, which allows our customers to manage their signage content and networks more effectively,” he said. “Players can also be restarted remotely, eliminating yet another traditional field service job.”
- Carousel Digital Signage will exhibit in booth 1336 at the Digital Signage Expo, taking place March 28-29 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Topics