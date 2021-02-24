Captivate and Broadsign Partner to Deliver New Programmatic DOOH Channel

Captivate and Broadsign are working together to expand programmatic access to Captivate’s far-reaching network of elevator and large format displays in highly-trafficked office buildings via the Broadsign Reach supply-side-platform (SSP).

More than 1,800 of Captivate’s displays across Canada have been onboarded and are now available to more than 30 demand-side-platforms (DSPs) globally that are integrated with Reach, with Captivate’s U.S. inventory to follow. The integration is allowing media buyers to tap into Captivate’s premium audience of high household income earners in a simpler, more flexible and measurable manner.

Building on Captivate’s long standing partnership with Campsite, which was acquired by Broadsign in 2019, the companies say their new partnership reinforces Captivate’s commitment to evolving how digital out-of-home (DOOH) is bought and sold, and diversifies its ability to grant media buyers on-demand access to key audiences during their consumer journey.

With Captivate’s network now accessible via Broadsign Reach, the company can better service the North American market by connecting it to new digital media buyers via Broadsign’s extensive network of omnichannel and DOOH specialty DSPs. In turn, media buyers have a wider pool of programmatic DOOH inventory to select from when targeting their intended audience, as well as greater flexibility to adapt ad creative and timing for greater relevancy and to maximize reach.

“The ad space is incredibly dynamic and continues to develop alongside technological advances and shifting audience behaviors,” said Barb Huggett, general manager at Captivate Canada. “This collaboration with Broadsign will help us reach digital buyers looking for new ways to target audiences with impactful messaging while also improving campaign performance. Programmatic has long been a priority for Captivate and this integration helps further diversify our offering to media buyers looking to harness the many benefits that DOOH has to offer.”

“We are extremely excited to expand our work with Captivate to surface their inventory to new buyers through our extensive network of DSP partners. We expect their unique inventory will continue to be of keen interest to programmatic media buyers looking for effective ways to connect with their target audiences today and in a post-pandemic world,” added Adam Green, SVP and GM, Broadsign programmatic platforms.