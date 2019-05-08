Broadsign Acquires Campsite to Improve Buyer Access to DOOH Inventory

Broadsign has acquired Campsite, the Canadian digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad exchange that automates the buying and selling of DOOH inventory. This news follows the recent announcement that Broadsign has acquired out-of-home enterprise business solution, Ayuda Media Systems. Both transactions have closed.

For DOOH media owners, the combination of Broadsign and Campsite will further automate the buying and selling of media inventory making it easier for agencies and media buyers to find, plan, and book DOOH advertising campaigns. According to eMarketer , programmatic buying represented more than 80 percent of U.S. digital media transactions in 2018, highlighting the need to modernize buying in the $40 billion global out-of-home industry to drive future growth.

“Broadsign’s goal is to make buying and selling of out-of-home as easy as possible and adding Campsite’s strengths to our open platform will greatly help with that mission,” said Adam Green, SVP and GM of Broadsign Reach. “We look forward to working with the Campsite team and all of our mutual customers to build on our collective vision for open programmatic DOOH trading around the world.”

Campsite, founded in 2016 by Newad, but run as an independent company, has partnerships with many of Canada’s major digital out-of-home companies and agencies, among them Pattison Outdoor, Captivate, IDS Canada, and Astral.

“Campsite’s easy to use web-based application has made it an early favorite amongst Canadian media buyers. The combination of our exchange with Broadsign’s extensive network of publishers will be a huge win for media buyers and agencies, who are eager to get started with programmatic DOOH,” said Edith Gagné, vice-president of development at Campsite.

Gagné, along with the entire Campsite team, has joined Broadsign. For the time-being, Campsite will operate as an independent division of Broadsign. However, Campsite’s extensive UX and buy-side experience will be immediately tapped to help develop new offerings and features for Broadsign’s open SSP, Broadsign Reach.