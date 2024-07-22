Canon Heads to Paris: Lenses Selected for NBC's Olympics Broadcast

More news on the technology front from Paris: NBC Sports has selected Canon U.S.A. to provide 4K UHD and HD Field, Portable, and Studio lenses for its production of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, July 24-August 11, and August 28-September 8, respectively.

NBC Sports will utilize Canon to deliver 115 Canon UHD broadcast lenses, with a large presence of large format Cine-Servo lenses for its production of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Canon will also send support staff, with six service and support members on-site in Paris, helping NBC Sports route the excitement in Paris back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

“As we approach our production of the 2024 Paris Olympics, we rely on Canon’s precision lenses, particularly for our new intimate cinematic style and behind-the-scenes coverage,” said Chris Connolly, VP, Olympics venue engineering, NBC Sports. “Canon’s wide variety of lens solutions allow us to capture the rich, dynamic images from the Parisian venues, with some of the most majestic backdrop we’ve ever seen. NBC Sports also depends on Canon’s global professional support, guaranteeing we will always have the ‘shot’ to convey the excitement and emotion both in competition and around Paris 2024 back to viewers in the United States.”

Canon has worked with NBC Sports for 34 years, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in North and South America, Europe, and Asia.

“What an honor, to once again be chosen to utilize some of our finest broadcast digital imaging solutions for NBC Sports’ production and to be chosen as a broadcast lens provider for NBC,” said Isao “Sammy” Kobayashi, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A.