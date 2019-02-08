BrightSign Media Players Integrate with Adomni’s Digital Out-of-Home Selling Platform

BrightSign announced that its media players are now fully supported by Adomni, an open online platform to find and buy digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising.

“We are elated to partner with BrightSign, the leader in the industry, and are thrilled to roll out the new Adomni Ad Marketplace for BrightSign,” said Jonathan Gudai, CEO of Adomni. “Now, BrightSign media player owners can unlock new revenue streams by connecting their digital screens to the Adomni digital out-of-home marketplace. Our one-of-a-kind technology, paired with the BrightAuthor and BrightSign Network platforms, provides screen owners with full control over the advertising content that is purchased.”

BrightSign operators can also choose how much of the share-of-voice can be opened up to purchase by outside advertisers; from as little as 10% to as much as 100%. Early adopters of the Adomni and BrightSign integration include media owners with screens in hotels, casinos, medical offices, bars, restaurants and convenience stores.

“Our collaboration with Adomni gives DOOH advertisers unrivaled control in how they structure and execute their campaigns,” said Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign. “The BrightSign platform with Adomni lets advertisers determine precisely when and where their ads are displayed, and adds analytics to clearly demonstrate the ROI of those campaigns.”