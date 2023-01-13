AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders on AVoX

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Audio, video and control over the network and the move to the cloud have been in the cards for a long time, but there are still barriers to entry. AV/IT industry thought leaders share their perspectives on why implementing networked AV can present a challenge, and many have a positive outlook.

AV/IT Thought Leader Series
As we begin 2023, some of the challenges created in 2020 seem like a distant memory, with many having adapted to working and living during a pandemic. A greater need for networked AV/IT endpoints, appliances, and systems continues.

While in recovery mode, the chip and part shortage got manufacturers, integrators, and AV/IT managers thinking outside the box—sometimes quite literally. Although software-defined AV had been discussed and solutions presented well before 2020, there’s hardly a product engineer, technology consultant, or CTO who isn’t now taking a much harder look at the overall ecosystem.

The barriers to entry for the full adoption of networked AV haven’t gone away and likely won’t for the foreseeable future. Interoperability and security issues remain high on the list for most IT departments. Let’s face it, IT folks like standards and want anything touching the network—even on its own VLAN—to be secure and to continuously work.

The AV industry has been diligently working towards creating standards and protocols. With AES67 being the most widely known standard for audio over IP and the Dante protocol being used in more than 3,000 products, interoperability between those like-minded devices is ensured.

Perspectives

“Realizing the benefits of AVoIP requires organizations to have a firm grasp of their network’s topology and configuration,” said Peter Herr, director of Global Integrated Systems Marketing at Shure (opens in new tab). “Especially at smaller and mid-size organizations, the time and expertise required to optimize the network to run AV alongside other enterprise applications efficiently and securely places an added burden on IT departments who are responsible for managing the network.”

Ken Eagle, vice president of Technology at Hall Technologies (opens in new tab), added, “In nearly all cases, the existing AV solutions can be configured to work with the IP network. This will involve adding some type of encoder and decoder to provide the bridge between AV and IP solutions, so tech managers should be investigating and testing these kinds of solutions.”

Making an argument for investing in new technologies can be a challenge. Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at Just Add Power (opens in new tab), suggested, “AV/IT managers can future-proof their AV-over-IP system with agile and modular components. Modularity delivers the capacity for growth and can benefit organizations.”

AV over IP is here to stay and for a good reason, added John Henkel, director of SMB Product Marketing at NETGEAR (opens in new tab). “So, finding ways to take away the complexity surrounding its technology is essential,” he said. “And while revamping your IT network infrastructure to fit AV needs may seem like a costly expenditure, it doesn’t have to be. AV/IT managers should look for products that tailor specifically to AV for all kinds of budgets while offering the same enterprise-level functionality and security.”

And if you had to hedge your bets, Paul Harris, CEO at Aurora Multimedia (opens in new tab), offered this definitive statement: “Cable is the key to everything. Equipment comes and goes, but cable is the costliest for labor as it is buried in walls, ceilings, and floors. It is the most worthwhile investment and can stay around for decades if chosen correctly.”

Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.