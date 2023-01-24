On AVoX: C2G

AVT Question: Please share insight into the current state of networked AV and control; what you see as barriers to entry; and what advice can you offer on how AV/IT managers can overcome limited resources or a lack of buy-in.

Thought Leader: Jennifer Crotinger, Product Manager at C2G (opens in new tab)

AV integrators may have a little hesitation moving toward networked solutions because network switches are traditionally an IT play. However, as distance and resolution requirements increase, the need to use a networked AV system increases. AV integrators need to look ahead to where video is going and embrace the change, understanding that you don’t need to be a network expert to successfully deploy an AV-over-IP system.

AV-over-IP systems are less costly than traditional matrix switches and easier to manage through moves, add-ons, and changes." — Jennifer Crotinger, Product Manager at C2G

How do we do that? AV-over-IP systems are less costly than traditional matrix switches and easier to manage through moves, add-ons, and changes. By connecting encoders and decoders to a network switch, you can infinitely add additional sources and monitors. Maintenance on a networked AV system, like firmware updates, can be done at the controller and pushed out to all the connected endpoints. You no longer need to go out to each endpoint and update individually.

Many different AV protocols are available depending on the application. Some systems such as H.264/265 or JPEG 2000 run over a 1G Ethernet switch. These types of systems tend to have fewer bandwidth requirements, but compress the image more than other systems. These types of AV-over-IP systems are good for applications where you want to stream content over the internet. H.264/265 systems have a bit more lag than a JPEG 2000 system. You would choose a JPEG 2000 system if you are doing live broadcasting such as a concert or a sporting event, where you are watching live but also streaming to monitors throughout the stadium. You can’t afford much delay in these cases because you want to be sure the screens match what’s happening in the moment.

The growing need for higher resolution and increased bandwidth to achieve the desired experience compels AV professionals to consider all these factors when specifying systems that can use existing infrastructure as well as leave room for future developments.

