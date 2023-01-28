On AVoX: Samsung

As part of our AVT Thought Leaders Series on AVoX, we asked Chris Mertens, Vice President of US Sales, B2B Displays at Samsung Electronics America to share his perspective on the state of networked AV.

Chris Mertens, Vice President of US Sales, B2B Displays at Samsung Electronics America
AVT Question: Please share insight into the current state of networked AV and control; what you see as barriers to entry; and what advice can you offer on how AV/IT managers can overcome limited resources or a lack of buy-in.

It’s not uncommon for AV equipment to show its limitations before end-of-life. Users can begin to experience usability challenges that impede operations and the desired returns on investment.  

Consider the total cost of ownership of new solutions, including initial purchases and projected costs over time." — Chris Mertens, Vice President of US Sales, B2B Displays at Samsung Electronics America

At the Stevens Institute of Technology, its multimedia services team had invested in digital whiteboards to connect in-person and remote students for hybrid learning. But in addition to being expensive, the whiteboards required intensive setup and back-end infrastructure. Professors became frustrated by a significant lag time when writing on the boards, which disrupted the pace of learning.

Stevens’ multimedia team evaluated interactive displays as a more optimal solution. The displays were easy to set up and use, and were affordable. Importantly, they came with built-in videoconferencing and a responsive, realistic writing experience—which were critical to the hybrid classroom. Instead of being frustrated with technology, teachers and students now enjoy more immersive, collaborative learning. Seeing these successes, Stevens’ multimedia team is planning to install interactive displays across its entire campus.

Stevens’ story offers several takeaways for AV/IT managers who are considering updates to existing equipment:

First, develop a detailed plan, including installations and a budget for hardware and software. Consider the total cost of ownership of new solutions, including initial purchases and projected costs over time. Second, involve end users in the purchasing discussions. Listen to their ideas and concerns, and check in regularly following deployment. Ensure that you’re providing proper training and ongoing support for their success. And third, have strategic measures of success, including quantitative benefits like anticipated cost savings. Consider qualitative goals, such as how Stevens’ leaders wanted to raise productivity and improve engagement in a new hybrid learning environment. 

By planning with budget, total cost of ownership, and targeted outcomes in mind, you can make smarter IT decisions and demonstrate the value of new investments.

