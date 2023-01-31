On AVoX: Vanco

AVT Question: Please share insight into the current state of networked AV and control; what you see as barriers to entry; and what advice can you offer on how AV/IT managers can overcome limited resources or a lack of buy-in.

Thought Leader: Frank Santos, Director of Product Knowledge at Vanco (opens in new tab)

I’d really love to see the industry get past the idea that AVoIP is expensive. There’s a persistent belief that AVoIP solutions aren’t cost-effective unless you’re operating at a really large scale.

I’m a big believer in buying boxes for today and putting in infrastructure for tomorrow." — Frank Santos, Director of Product Knowledge at Vanco

That’s just not true anymore. Once a system is big enough to require an 8x16 matrix, you can deploy an AVoIP solution for an equal or lesser cost, and that’s just the initial outlay. When it comes to maintenance and expansion, AVoIP has a big advantage over traditional AV. You can expand the system easily and keep it cost-effective by just adding more switches, and you don’t have to worry nearly as much about distance limitations; the content can go wherever the network does. There are also hidden savings in terms of labor. With remote monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities, you don’t have to roll trucks every time there’s a problem, and a single skilled technician can manage a sprawling system.

I’m a big believer in buying boxes for today and putting in infrastructure for tomorrow. Maybe you’re not ready for 10-Gig switches now, but you should pull cable like you are. Even legacy gear can benefit from a robust, structured cable plant, using devices that convert and extend the AV signal over CAT cable or fiber. Getting that infrastructure in place is the first step towards a fully networked system, and you benefit immediately.

